‘RHOA’ Recap: Kenya Moore Snubs The Ladies & Porsha Williams Tries Kissing Kandi Burruss

The ladies of ‘RHOA’ were shocked when they learned Kenya Moore chartered a private jet for her and LaToya to fly to South Carolina, while they were left riding on a hot bus.

There may not be another housewife who causes more drama than Kenya Moore. She further proved that during the Jan. 24 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, when she rented a private jet for the ladies’ trip to South Carolina. Sounds nice, right? It would have been had Kenya actually let any of the other ladies fly on the PJ with her.

Even though Kenya initiated and is hosting this trip, which looks to be turning into Cynthia Bailey‘s infamous bachelorette party, she forced everyone except her buddy, Latoya Ali, to board a hot bus for the three hour trek across state lines. She claimed it would cost too much money to rent a bigger plane, so they were left with a much less desirable means of transportation.

And what made matters worse was the fact that Kenya brought her daughter, Brooklyn, along for the ride and didn’t offer anyone else the same courtesy. The ladies only found out because Kenya had posted a picture of a jet-setting Brooklyn on Instagram. And when Porsha Williams saw the photo she bugged out. Especially because she had just cried while leaving her own daughter, Pilar, for the girls’ trip earlier that morning.

Upon arriving to South Carolina early — thanks to her private jet — Kenya also assigned rooms to everyone and purposely gave Marlo Hampton the worst one available. So we can only imagine the drama’s just going to escalate after the ladies arrive in South Carolina next week.

Oh and did we mention how Porsha tried kissing Kandi Burruss? Before they boarded the bus, Porsha was in a really good mood, thanks to getting dropped off by her on-again/off-again lover, Dennis McKinley, and she was in such high spirits that she joked about wanting to kiss Kandi. However, given their history with kissing and possible sex dungeons, Kandi turned down the offer. And honestly, we don’t blame her. The last time they allegedly kissed, Kandi got accused of trying to drug Porsha — and we all know how that turned out. (Watch that scene below.)

Also — we must note that before the ladies’ trip, Drew Sidora hosted a Hollywood-themed dinner where Porsha brought up the fact that Latoya previously shaded her wig. So like we said, next week’s episode is probably going to be pretty wild.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.