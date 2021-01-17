‘RHOA’: Porsha Williams Grinds On A Stripper In 1st Look At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

At the end of the Jan. 17 episode of ‘RHOA’, fans got a glimpse of Cynthia Bailey’s wild bachelorette party months after it was reported that two cast members allegedly had sex with a stripper hired for the event.

What. Just. Happened? Following the Jan. 17 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers got their first glimpse at the events of Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party that led to “strippergate“. In a preview clip for the next few episodes of the Bravo series, Kandi Burruss narrates the “epic girls’ trip” that showed the cast dancing with each other while wearing bodysuits and fishnet stockings.

“You have entered the dungeon,” Kandi, 44, says after striking a whip, while Porsha Williams grinds of a very muscular male stripper. Kenya Moore asks, “Why are you rubbing all up on him?”, and to be honest, we’d love to know her answer.

But what we do know is that during this trip, Porsha was a very single woman. Earlier this season, the 39-year-old revealed that she and the father of her daughter, Dennis McKinley, had split, so her sexy dance with the stripper shouldn’t be so controversial. But it is interesting to see because in Oct. 2020, Page Six reported that two cast members allegedly had sex with the stripper who was hired for the event that night, even though the stripper later denied the claim.

And in black and white footage from the clip above, we see outside of a bedroom and hear what sounds like women screaming from inside. Is that the hookup Page Six was reporting about? Only time will tell, but in the same clip Kenya, 49, says, “There is not enough holy water or sage in the world to erase what went down in this house.”

Finally, Cynthia can be seen telling co-star Drew Sidora, “I had to see his penis.”

Want more? Watch the full teaser clip above. Plus, new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.