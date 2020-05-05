Vivica Fox Flips Out After Being Questioned About Feud With Kenya Moore In Live Interview 

Vivica A. Fox reignited her longtime feud with Kenya Moore during a virtual appearance on Claudia Jordan’s show, ‘Fox Soul’ on May 4. The actress went off in a curse-filled rant and said she ‘doesn’t like’ the ‘RHOA’ star.

There had to have been smoke coming from the TV screens of those who tuned into Fox Soul on Monday. Vivica A. Fox confirmed that she still can’t stand Kenya Moore, who she famously feuded with when they competed on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2015. Vivica became agitated when host Claudia Jordan mentioned the feud.

“I hated it when you and Kenya were fighting,” Claudia said. Before that, the actress warned, “I’m a Leo, I’m a lion — this when these God damn claws come out baby it’s on like popcorn.” And, the claws came out.

“F-ck that b-tch. Nope,” the Vivica said, noting that her rift with Kenya “ain’t never going away.” She continued, “I love you [Claudia], and you know you helped me get through that. But that one right there? — No ma’am.”

(Video credit: Fox Soul/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Lisa Raye and Syleena Johnson, who were also part of the conversation, were clearly shocked over Vivica’s comments. Claudia added, “I just mean, publicly, I hate that it’s material for people to talk sh-t.”

Vivica explained, “Some people you don’t like no more. [Kenya’s] at the top of that list. I’m sorry to my fans, because we’re all about sisterhood, but I don’t like her.”

The actress then pointed at the screen, presumably at Lisa Raye or Syleena, calling one of them her “baby sister.”

“You know why I like that one, why she’s my baby sister?Because when we went through what we went through she said, ‘I’m sorry,'” Vivica recalled. — Interestingly enough, when her feud with Kenya hit its tipping point in 2015, Vivica told Andy Cohen that the only way she’d even consider forgiving Kenya, was if she apologized for her actions on The Celebrity Apprentice.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has not responded to Vivica’s latest comments. However, that could be short-lived given their history of trading insults.