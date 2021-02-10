Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu Beach House Was Full Of ‘Titanic’ Memorabilia, Interior Designer Says
Leonardo DiCaprio tried to shake off his heartthrob status after the massive success of ‘Titanic.’ But there was a point when his Malibu beach house was covered in all sorts of decor from the epic film.
When Titanic debuted to film audiences in late 1997, it made Leonardo DiCaprio an international heartthrob for his handsome, youthful good looks. While the now 46-year-old wanted nothing to do with that cheesy “I’m the king of the world!” image and followed it up doing gritty roles in Gangs of New York and The Departed, he once embraced his Titanic success…at least privately. Interior designer to the stars Megan Weaver revealed that in the late 90s, Leo’s Malibu beach house was covered in Titanic memorabilia, from towels and robes, to posters from the movie with Leo on them.
The Flip or Flop alum spilled the dirt on the Feb. 2 Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “When I was working for Leo, his mom let me — his mom was so sweet, Irmelin — let me stay at his beach house in Malibu for the weekend. I was dating somebody who was living in Canada, having a long-distance relationship and he came to town, and so they let me have the beach house,” Weaver recalled.
Despite being branded a young heartthrob after the success of ‘Titanic’ Leonardo DiCaprio has gone on to so many memorable dramatic performances, including his Best Actor Oscar for 2015’s ‘The Revanent.’ Photo credit: MEGA.
Her boyfriend had no idea where they would be staying, so he got quite a surprise when they arrived at Titantic themed beach house. “I didn’t tell him where we were going and we walk into this beach house and everything was Titanic” she explained. “Titanic towels, Titanic posters, Titanic everywhere. And so, [my boyfriend] did look at me and was like, ‘Is this Leo’s house?’ And I was like, ‘Yes this is Leo’s house.’ So that was pretty amazing.”
Megan thinks that all of the Titanic decor throughout the place was likely the product of Leo’s proud mom’s tastes. She also added that the love story amid a maritime disaster hadn’t yet become the biggest box office grossing film of all time at that point (12 years later it would be eclipsed by another James Cameron film, Avatar).
“It was all Titanic memorabilia. I don’t think that’s something he would do now, but back then…again, this was like the ’90s. I think the film wasn’t even that old (yet),” Megan recalled. “It was also not his main house, and he hardly went there, so I think it was probably his mom who did it. But it was a dead giveaway,” she added, about the house being Leo’s thanks to Titanic reminders everywhere.
One memory Megan took away was that the bed in Leo’s Malibu beach house was the most comfortable mattress ever. “It was the best bed I’d ever slept on in my life. I had to look at the mattress and see what kind of mattress it was. (The furniture) everything was very tasteful, but there were dead giveaways with the Titanic towels and robes, and a poster of Leo,” she added.
Leo purchased the home on Malibu’s private Carbon Beach — known today as Billionaire’s Beach — in 1998 for a just $1.6 million. He decided to list it in 2016 for $10.95 million, but after 18 years of ownership, ultimately decided to hold on to the property. He rents it out now for $150,000 a month for leases of less than six months, or $75,000 a month for long-term tenant as of July 2020, according to luxury SoCal realtor John Stanaland. The four building property includes a a four-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a loft with an extra bedroom and private gym. It’s safe to say that all of that Titanic memorabilia has long been thrown away or put in storage.