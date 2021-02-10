Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu Beach House Was Full Of ‘Titanic’ Memorabilia, Interior Designer Says

Leonardo DiCaprio tried to shake off his heartthrob status after the massive success of ‘Titanic.’ But there was a point when his Malibu beach house was covered in all sorts of decor from the epic film.

When Titanic debuted to film audiences in late 1997, it made Leonardo DiCaprio an international heartthrob for his handsome, youthful good looks. While the now 46-year-old wanted nothing to do with that cheesy “I’m the king of the world!” image and followed it up doing gritty roles in Gangs of New York and The Departed, he once embraced his Titanic success…at least privately. Interior designer to the stars Megan Weaver revealed that in the late 90s, Leo’s Malibu beach house was covered in Titanic memorabilia, from towels and robes, to posters from the movie with Leo on them.

The Flip or Flop alum spilled the dirt on the Feb. 2 Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “When I was working for Leo, his mom let me — his mom was so sweet, Irmelin — let me stay at his beach house in Malibu for the weekend. I was dating somebody who was living in Canada, having a long-distance relationship and he came to town, and so they let me have the beach house,” Weaver recalled.

Despite being branded a young heartthrob after the success of ‘Titanic’ Leonardo DiCaprio has gone on to so many memorable dramatic performances, including his Best Actor Oscar for 2015’s ‘The Revanent.’ Photo credit: MEGA.

Her boyfriend had no idea where they would be staying, so he got quite a surprise when they arrived at Titantic themed beach house. “I didn’t tell him where we were going and we walk into this beach house and everything was Titanic” she explained. “Titanic towels, Titanic posters, Titanic everywhere. And so, [my boyfriend] did look at me and was like, ‘Is this Leo’s house?’ And I was like, ‘Yes this is Leo’s house.’ So that was pretty amazing.”

Megan thinks that all of the Titanic decor throughout the place was likely the product of Leo’s proud mom’s tastes. She also added that the love story amid a maritime disaster hadn’t yet become the biggest box office grossing film of all time at that point (12 years later it would be eclipsed by another James Cameron film, Avatar).