Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, Goes Shirtless While Hitting The Beach With Emile Hirsch In Rare Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch enjoyed a beach day together in Malibu on November 6. The longtime friends were spotted in near-identical swim trunks and enjoyed a quick dip in the ocean!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch bonded at the beach in Malibu last Friday. The close pals, who both starred in the 2019 comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, were pictured on a stroll in the sand, where they later braved the cool ocean waters for a quick swim. Leo, 45, and Emile, 35, bared their chest hairs and muscular arms in the shirtless snaps. Both stars sported light-colored swim trunks — with Leo in grey shorts, and Emile wearing blue ones.

At one point, the actors were reportedly spotted relaxing in the sun with friends and Leo’s father George DiCaprio. In other photos, Leo and Emile sported baseball caps amidst a private conversation. Emile sported an LA Dodgers cap, which was fitting since the MLB team recently won the World Series in October. Meanwhile, Leo rocked a white tee with blue-tinted sunglasses hanging from his shirt. The Wolf of Wall Street star also wore a white face mask, as coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the U.S.

Not seen during the group outing in Malibu was Leo’s 23-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone. The Oscar-winner and the Argentinian model and actress were last spotted together in August, when they too enjoyed a beach day together in Malibu. Leo and Camila, who tend to keep their relationship private, have been romantically linked since 2018. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in February at the Academy Awards, where Leo nabbed a Best Actor nom for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.