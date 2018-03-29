Camila Morrone: 5 Things To Know About Leo DiCaprio’s New Girlfriend, 20, After They Pack On PDA

Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, and Camila Morrone, 20, seemingly confirmed their romance when they PDA’d up a storm in West Hollywood on March 28! Here are five things to know about his new GF.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were photographed walking arm-in-arm while out to breakfast, and it’s safe to say that the actor is officially off the market! Here’s everything you need to know about Camila, who is a staple on the Young Hollywood scene and has over a million Instagram followers.

1. Camila Morrone is an Argentinian model and actress. Born in Buenos Aires to male supermodel Maximo Morrone and Argentinian actress Lucila Solá, Camila now lives in Los Angeles. She made her debut as a model in Moschino’s 2017 resort collection. As an actress, she had a role in James Franco‘s film Bukowski, as well as in the Bruce Willis film Death Wish.

2. She LOVES fitness. Camila trains with an MMA fighter, and has even learned a little bit of jujitsu! She also does tons of Pilates, SLT and yoga, and boxes multiple times a week. She’s admitted that she’s not into running, though!

3. Camila is friends with all of your fave models. She’s hung out with Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, to name a few! Check it out:

how bazaar A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 10, 2016 at 6:36pm PDT

4. She has her own blog, Cami Morrone. “My blog is my baby,” she told Vogue. “[I wanted] to create a place where I can respond to everyone. What I would tell you as one of my girlfriends, I just write on the blog. None of us are professional hairdressers, but I’ve learned a couple of tricks in the industry. So I try to make it easy — you don’t have to be great at hair in order to learn how to do this.”

5. Cami once had a show on HGTV! She starred on My Flipping Family with her mother and grandma, and they remodeled Cami’s house in three weeks. Not bad!