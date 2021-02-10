Laverne Cox, 48, Models Super Sexy Plunging Swimsuit In Makeup Free Video

Watch

Laverne Cox may break the internet with her latest video! The actress showed off her fit physique in a cut-out, snakeskin swimsuit on February 9. She bared her natural skin in the unfiltered clip!

Laverne Cox — that’s it. That’s the story. But, since you’re here, let’s just brag some more about the Bad Hair actress, 48, and her beauty. On February 9, Laverne treated her four million (plus!) Instagram followers to a sultry clip that showed the actress wearing a black one-piece. The swimsuit featured metallic snakeskin material and torso cut-outs that showcased her flat tummy. And while Laverne’s incredible curves moved to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Cry Baby“, it was her glowing skin that stole the show.

The Orange is the New Black star — who revealed her go-to skin products to HollywoodLife in September — used the hashtags, “#nomakeup” and”#nofilter” to emphasize her clear complexion. And, we can confirm that Laverne is not aging backwards like Brad Pitt in 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. However, her Gold Bond skincare routine certainly has that effect if you ask us!

Laverne Cox on the red carpet
Laverne Cox at the Charlies Angels world premiere, held at Regency Village Theatre on November 11, 2019 in Westwood, CA. (Photo credit: AP)

Laverne keeps her skin feeling silky smooth and firm with the Gold Bond Ultimate Healing lotion and the Gold Bond Ultimate Neck + Chest Firming Cream — both of which she uses daily on her body and neck. Gold Bond’s Ultimate Healing lotion with aloe contains seven intensive moisturizers and three essential vitamins (A,C and E) for nourishing, 24-hour hydration. Gold Bond’s Ultimate Neck + Chest Firming cream is uniquely formulated with a blend of key ingredients to deliver intense, long-lasting hydration and improve the appearance of skin’s firmness, texture, and elasticity for more supple, youthful-looking skin.

The Laverne Cox Show podcast host previously told HollywoodLife that she’s all about self-care, especially after experiencing the challenges of 2020. “At this stage in my life, I have been thinking a lot about self-care, my own wellness and how I want to live my life. she said, explaining, “You have to fill up your own cup first, right? — That whole sort of thing like when you’re on an airplane, they tell you to put the oxygen mask on yourself first. And, so I haven’t always been able to do that very well,” Laverne admitted.

Now, she’s in full control of her happiness and is practicing self-love. “I think it’s about being vigilant, because [setbacks] can always creep up. You have to ask yourself, ‘What can I do today to treat myself better?’ Self-love is really about how we treat ourselves, and it’s a matter of saying, ‘What is something I’m going to do for myself today? What is my self-talk? Who am I going to surround myself with?’ — These are the things that are a series of actions that are loving towards ourselves,” she explained. “And then, hopefully having people in our lives who can reflect our best selves back to ourselves reaffirms and sort of reinstates over time, a sense of optimal wellbeing a sense of worthiness.”