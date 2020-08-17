Ashley Tisdale Reveals That After She Removed Her Breast Implants, She Went On A Journey Of Self-Love

Ashley Tisdale published her ‘most personal post’ yet on Instagram, sharing with her followers that, after removing her breast implants last winter, she went on a journey of ‘self acceptance and most importantly self-love.’

Ashely Tisdale bravely shared her mental health journey in a thoughtful new post to her Instagram. In the August 17 message, the High School Musical alum, 35, opened up about some of the darker moments in her life, and how one major change to her body sent her down a path to self-love. “Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared,” the actress and singer began the caption to her post, which featured the stunning star wearing a floral two-piece and taking in the warm sun on the beach.

“As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery,” she revealed. “Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did. But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues…that I thought could be caused by my implants.”

Given the seriousness of her health scare, Ashley shared that she finally made the decision to remove her breast implants, saying, “last winter I decided to undergo implant removal.” Following the procedure, Ashley started her own journey “of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love.” The actress highlighted the photo accompanying her caption, writing, “This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me.”

As she continued to courageously share her story, Ashley opened up about how she’s met with “many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life. I’m super excited to share with you what I’ve learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me,” she implored her followers. The star also promoted her account for fren•shē, where she hopes that she and her fans can “take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between.”

In closing her beautiful message, Ashely confessed, “I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today.” Ashley has been incredibly open about embracing her most natural self on social media. The star constantly uses her Instagram as a way to reach out to her fans, encouraging them to live their most authentic, unfiltered lives. We love seeing Ashley thrive and be so open about her mental health and self-esteem journey, and cannot wait to see how she continues to use her platform!