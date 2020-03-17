Just another reminder that we’re all in this together! Vanessa Hudgens took on BFF Ashley Tisdale’s ‘HSM’ TikTok Challenge in the best way!

Yesterday, Ashley Tisdale graced out feeds with her vintage High School Musical moves while dancing to “We’re All In This Together” from the Disney classic. Upon calling for others to join her, her friend and former co-star Vanessa Hudgens joined in on the fun, but in her own special way! Dueting with Ashley, Vanessa poured a big glass of red wine and guzzled it while lip syncing the song. “Well. It’s come to this. Lol. @AshleyTisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok?” Vanessa wrote. “Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay byeeee.” “You should have done the dance!” Ashley responded in the comments.

Fans were quick to react, with many tagging Zac Efron, the original Troy Bolton, telling him it was “his move.” It might not have caught Zac’s attention yet, but Bart Johnson, who played Troy Bolton’s dad in the franchise, gave the girls an “Outstanding!” in the comments, adding the basketball and animal paws emojis. The account @CommentsByCelebs also noted a hysterical comment by Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams on the dual video. “This looks like a 90’s montage where you convince Ashley to sign away her soul for sold out tickets to lollapalooza,” he wrote. LOL.

Many celebs have been upping their TikTok games during the Coronavirus epidemic, with several celebs choosing songs to wash their hands to and showing how they’re staying clean! Kristin Chenoweth garnered hundreds of thousands of views on her TikTok account as she hit her highest notes while disinfecting her home. Gloria Gaynor got in on the fun and shared a video of herself to TikTok washing her hands to her hit song “I Will Survive.” “It only takes :20 seconds to ‘SURVIVE!'” the music legend captioned the clip, since the CDC recommends that everyone wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.