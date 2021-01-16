Watch

Laverne Cox Looks Gorgeous In A String Bikini & Stilettos As She Shares ‘Private’ Video For The First Time

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘Orange Is The New Black’ star Laverne Cox has shared a never-before-seen clip of herself rocking a black string bikini and towering high heels.

Laverne Cox, 48, has shared a previously unseen clip of herself amid the release of her new movie, Promising Young Woman. The four-time Emmy nominee took to Instagram on January 15 to share the video, in which she rocked a black string bikini and towering stiletto heels. Laverne confidently stood in her bedroom showing off her enviable figure in the two-piece swimsuit. “These videos have been private for a while but I figured I’d share,” she captioned the clip, adding the hashtag, “#TransIsBeautiful.”

The outspoken LGBTQ+ advocate styled her caramel tresses in loose waves, as she tilted her head back and worked her angles in the gorgeous clip. Fans and friends alike were quick to jump into the comments section. “Beautiful inside and out,” one follower wrote, while pal Tracee Ellis Ross commented, “gorgeous.” The Orange Is The New Black star recently opened up about her self-care routine, revealing how she achieves that glow — both inside and out. “At this stage in my life, I have been thinking a lot about self-care, my own wellness and how I want to live my life,” Laverne told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview. “You have to fill up your own cup first, right?”


Laverne Cox stunned in a black string bikini. Image: MEGA

Laverne added, “That whole sort of thing like when you’re on an airplane, they tell you to put the oxygen mask on yourself first. And, so I haven’t always been able to do that very well. And, so what is beautiful about being a skin champion, and the skin champions we’re trying to celebrate at the Trans Wellness Center, is that we’re in full ownership of our own skin and the work that one has to do to embody that.”