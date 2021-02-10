Lauren London Shuts Down Pregnancy Reports As ‘Straight BS’: ‘Please Stop’

After rumors surfaced that Lauren London was pregnant, she shut down the reports and called people out for speculating as she continues to grieve her ex, Nipsey Hussle.

Lauren London, 36, is NOT pregnant! An unconfirmed report claiming that Lauren, whose boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, died after being shot ten times in March 2019, was expecting her third child blew up on social media on Feb. 10. However, she made it clear that the buzz was far from the truth. “Woke out to some straight bulls***,” she tweeted. “Rumors! Lies! On a woman trying her best to heal!? Please stop, I’m NOT pregnant.”

Woke up to some straight bullshit. Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant. — Lauren London (@LaurenLondon) February 10, 2021

Lauren is already a mother to two young boys. She shares her oldest son, Kameron Carter, 11, with her ex, Lil Wayne, who she previously dated on and off for years. Lauren also has a four-year-old son, Kross, with Nipsey. Kross was just two years old when Nipsey was killed. The suspect in Nipsey’s murder, Eric Holder, was arrested and charged in 2019, but his murder trial has been delayed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. An exact date for the trial has not been confirmed.

Since Nipsey’s death, Lauren’s focus has been on honoring the rapper’s legacy and caring for her children. She has not publicly been dating or seeing anyone new. Lauren also has not taken on any new acting projects since losing Nipsey, either.

In Aug. 2020, Lauren celebrated the day that would have been Nipsey’s 35th birthday with a touching tribute. “Best friend, twin flame, greatest teacher, beautiful strong vessel, the Spiritual Giant that walked Earth,” she wrote. “I Miss You will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet I know you walk with me — always still.”

Nipsey was in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles when he was shot at at least 10 times. Two others were also injured in the shooting, and Nipsey was pronounced dead upon arriving to the hospital. Days later, his life was honored with a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, along with a 25 mile funeral procession through the streets of the city.