Lauren London Shares Emotional Tribute To Late BF Nipsey Hussle On His 35th Birthday: ‘I Know You Walk With Me’

Lauren London remembered her ‘twin flame’ Nipsey Hussle 16 months after his tragic death, confessing that she has a ‘void left’ in her soul.

Our hearts go out to Lauren London. The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to remember her late partner Nipsey Hussle on what would have been his 35th birthday. “King Ermias, Best friend, Twin Flame

Greatest Teacher, Beautiful Strong Vessel,” she began her caption on Saturday, Aug. 15, including his birth name Ermias. “The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth….’I Miss You’ will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still,” she continued.

“Happy 35th…Eternally Yours, Boogie,” she signed off the sweet and emotional post, including his adorable nickname for her. Lauren captioned a black-and-white photo of the Victory Lap rapper starting intensely into the camera, which you can see here. Nipsey’s trademark beard is on full display in the gorgeous photograph, that also showed off his unique face tattoos. Lauren and Nipsey began their epic romance in 2013, and aare also parents to their son Kross Asghedom, 3, who they welcomed in 2016.

Lauren also took to her Instagram story to post a sweet photo from the pairs’ GQ feature in Feb. 2019 — just a month before Nipsey’s tragic death. Several of her famous friends showed love in the comments, including LeBron James. The Los Angeles Laker sweetly left a prayer and blue heart emoji, while Lena Waithe wrote, “Sending you lots of love, today. And everyday.” Lala Anthony added, “Such beautiful words… sending love today & everyday,” while many others left hearts.

Since Nipsey — née Ermias Joseph Asghedom — was tragically shot in Mar. 2019, Lauren has taken to social media to remember him. “Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you transitioned, the pain is heavy today as it was a year ago, God knows I would give anything to see you again,” she penned on the one year anniversary of his death in Mar. 2020. “I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this, prayers have kept me together, the kids keep me going and God’s grace and mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you, because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way, because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear, because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit,” The Game star also wrote.