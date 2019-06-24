Lauren London Vows To ‘Stand Strong’ For Her Son, 2, With Nipsey Hussle: ‘You Can Always Lean On Me’

Lauren London made a very public – and touching – vow to her son Kross, whose father Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in Los Angeles.

Lauren London, 34, is vowing to “stand strong” for her little boy, Kross, 2, three months after his father Nipsey Hussle was shot to death. On June 24 – the morning after she helped to pay tribute to the rapper at the BET Awards – the Games People Play actress shared a photo on Instagram of her holding their son on stage at the event. The toddler was photographed resting his head on her shoulder. “I’m going to stand strong so you can always lean on me,” Lauren captioned the photo. “#GodGotUs #NipHussleTheGreat.”

Nipsey was just 33-years-old when he was gunned down outside his store, The Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles on March 31. At the BET Awards on June 23 the rapper’s family accepted a humanitarian award on his behalf ahead of an all-star musical tribute that featured John Legend, DJ Khaled and Marsha Ambrosius. Lauren spoke briefly, telling the audience, “Thank you guys for all the love and support. The Marathon continues, again.”

On social media the actress has been very vocal about her loss and frequently pays tribute to the Grammy Award nominated rapper. On June 16 she honored Nipsey on Father’s Day. Next to a picture of the three of them – Kross, Nipsey and her – she wrote, “One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood. Today we celebrate You. Love you Ermias 💙.”

Nipsey, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, also had a daughter, Emani, 10, from a previous relationship. Lauren is also mother to another son, Cameron Carter, 9, whose dad is the rapper, Lil Wayne, 36.

During Nipsey’s memorial at the Staples Center in April, Lauren spoke at length about her loss. “Grief is the final act of love. My heart hears you,” she said. “I feel you everywhere. I’m so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth and, until we meet again, the marathon continues.”