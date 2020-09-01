Nipsey Hussle’s Son, 4, Looks Just Like Late Rapper In Lauren London’s Adorable Birthday Tribute To Toddler

Lauren London posted the sweetest photo of her son, Kross, to Instagram in honor of his fourth birthday that proves he’s his father, Nipsey Hussle’s twin.

A king in the making! Lauren London posted a triumphant photo of her adorable son, Kross Asghedom, to Instagram in honor of his fourth birthday, and it’s clear that the toddler is the spitting image of his late rapper and activist father. Just look at the photo below — that kiddo is all Nipsey Hussle. The ATL actress, 35, wrote a sweet caption to go along with the August 31 photo of her little boy.

“My Little Prince. Son of Ermias. You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss,” Lauren wrote as her Instagram caption, adding a blue heart and star emojis. The photo shows Kross with his fist raised in the air, a cute smirk on his tiny face. He received so much birthday love from Lauren’s famous friends on Instagram, too!

“Look at that face!!!! The cutest,” Kim Kardashian wrote. “Love you baby boy, I can’t believe you’re 4!!! Happy Birthday,” Khadijah Haqq commented. “Happy Birthday Kross!!!! We love you!!!!” said Cassie. So many other commenters remarked about how much the “future king” looked just like his dad, Nipsey, who died in a shooting in March 2019.

Nipsey would have turned 35 years old on August 15. Lauren honored her partner on Instagram on his birthday with a post similar to her son’s. She wrote, ““King Ermias, Best friend, Twin Flame, Greatest Teacher, Beautiful Strong Vesse. The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth….’I Miss You’ will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still.”