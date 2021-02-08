Meghan Markle Stuns In Minimum Makeup With Prince Harry By Their Rustic Fireplace – See Pic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles when shocking a group of young poets by attending their online poetry class through a live video.

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, left a group of young students shocked when they unexpectedly showed up to their online poetry class organized by Get Lit over the weekend. The lovebirds smiled wide in front of their rustic fireplace while greeting the poets, who ranged in ages between 13-19, during the live Zoom video call, which was held in honor of Black History Month, and the organizer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the memorable moment. In the photo, the Duchess of Sussex looked radiant while wearing a light blue button-down top and minimal makeup as her long locks were down and draped over her shoulders, and the Duke of Sussex showed off a white short-sleeved polo top.

“We’ve saved the best for last! Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry!” the caption for Get Lit’s Feb. 8 post read before revealing even more details.

“The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines. We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month. It goes down as most epic experience in Get Lit history!!! Learn more about the visit and our programming at the link in our bio!”

Many of the young poets included in the screenshot were either smiling or displaying happily surprised faces, proving just how effective Meghan and Harry’s appearance was. The couple’s name in the video chat was labeled as “DoS,” which likely stood for their titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Although they walked away from senior royal duties and moved from England to America early last year, they still use their royal names when taking part in public engagements.

Meghan and Harry’s poetry class drop-in is just one of many headline-making moves they’ve made since using their platforms for good. They teamed up with the charitable organization, Project Angel Food, and delivered food to those in need when the coronavirus-related quarantines first started last year, and then volunteered to cook for a gang-rehab charity called Home Industries in June 2020. They also regularly record videos of themselves to use at certain events that represent important topics they believe in such as the fight for racial justice.