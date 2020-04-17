Meghan Markle Is All Smiles In Rare Video Call Appearance After Moving To LA

Meghan Markle kept it chic while appearing on a surprise Zoom call with a UK charity from her new home in Los Angeles. The duchess looked so happy and casual in a tee!

Meghan Markle may be halfway across the globe, but it’s not stopping the Duchess of Sussex from continuing to support one of her favorite charities in the UK, the Hubb Community Kitchen. Meghan, 38, participated in a secret April 14 Zoom call with organizers from the charity, broadcasting from her new home in Los Angeles. It was a rare glimpse at the royal, who has kept a somewhat low profile since moving to the United States with her husband, Prince Harry, 35, and their 11-month-old son, Archie. During the call, Meghan looked relaxed, refreshed, and happy. Instead of dressed up in a fascinator, dress, and nylons, as we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing, Meghan opted for a plain white t-shirt and no jewelry for the video call. She wore minimal makeup and pulled her hair back into a sleek bun. See her appearance below!

Hubb Community Kitchen came together in 2017 to provide fresh food to those displaced by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in England. Meghan collaborated with the charity on Together: Our Community Cookbook in 2018. She told the five women on the call — Leila Hedjem, Cherine Mallah, Halima Al-Hudafi, Oxana Sinitsyna, and Jennifer Odonkor — that it was their “faith in what you can bring to the table and what you can inspire” that made their movement a success. And now, she’s recruiting their help for a new cause. The kitchen will now partner with one of Meghan’s other beloved charities, The Felix Project, to provide meals three days a week to families in London, starting April 20. Another charity Meghan and Harry work with, Street Games, will collect and drop off the meals.

It’s a global movement! Since arriving in Los Angeles earlier this month, Meghan and Harry wasted no time “trying to make the world a better place,” according to Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub. Richard spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his wonderful experience working with the Sussexes on Easter Sunday, April 12. Project Angel Food is a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people in need.

Richard said that Harry and Meghan were very hands-on during their shift, and very down to Earth. They insisted on being called “Harry and Meghan” instead of “Duke and Duchess,” he noted. “They drove in their own vehicle,” Richard told HL. “They took our food, a week’s worth of food delivered to each client. And they also took non perishable food, because we’re delivering it to every client, just in case of emergency and we can’t get to them, that they have food.”

Richard noted that Harry and Meghan were so pleased, that they came back and did more deliveries on Wednesday, April 15. “When they came to see us they didn’t take any pictures or do anything for publicity,” he said of their first visit. “I think they just did it because those are the kinds of people they are, that’s what they do. Harry’s whole life has been service and that’s just who they are.”