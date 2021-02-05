Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Reportedly Split After 3 Years Together: ‘There Are No Hard Feelings’

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz have reportedly called it quits after roughly three years together. Learn more about why the two chose to go their separate ways.

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz are calling it quits. The couple has reportedly split after three years together, choosing to focus on their individual work in this next phase of their lives. “Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” a source shared with E! News, who broke the story. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”

The stunning model, 32, and former football star, 34, went public with their romance more than three years ago in December 2017. Once the two settled into their loving relationship, the couple became a staple at major industry events like the MTV Video Music Awards, New York Fashion Week, and more. Victor spoke months ago about keeping his relationship with Karrueche strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and all seemed to be going well despite the difficult circumstances the world is facing.

“I’m in this solo and it’s not fun at all, but we probably talk 20 hours a day on FaceTime,” Victor shared in an April 2020 interview. The athlete also took the time to gush about how Karrueche was helping him get through their time apart by teaching him to cook! “I’m buying different meats and fish, and she’s literally on FaceTime walking me through things, and it comes out great,” he revealed.

Just months later, it seemed that the couple was taking a serious next step when they were finally able to reunite! Victor spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife in October about how excited he was to meet Karrueche’s family. “I was a little nervous naturally because you just never know,” Victor teased to HL. Fortunately, everything went really well. “They ended up being great,” he went on. “I was just myself and it ended up being perfect. I think I’m in! Everybody was really nice. Everybody was accommodating.”

Karrueche and Victor regularly gushed about one another on social media and weren’t shy about showing off their affection either. Before he dated Karrueche, Victor welcomed a daughter, Kennedy, with then-girlfriend Elaina Watley in 2012. Karrueche was memorably in a high-profile relationship with Chris Brown, which started around 2010 before the pair split for good in 2015. Karrueche was recently spotted leaving dinner with friends at Catch LA in West Hollywood, her first solo appearance since her split was announced.

HollywoodLife reached out to Karrueche Tran’s rep and Victor Cruz’s rep for comment.