Patrick Mahome’s Pregnant Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump While Working Out

Pregnancy hasn’t stopped Brittany Matthews from getting her daily workout routine into her busy schedule. Patrick Mahomes‘ stunning fiancée took to Instagram on February 3 to show her many followers the types of exercises she has been doing at home as her pregnancy progresses. In the video, Brittany used a simple gym bench to do various workouts.

She began by doing a simple standing up and sitting down exercise while holding a weight in her hands, then proceeded to use the same bench as a step. One of her more complicated exercises featured Brittany doing some squats with one of her back feet resting on the bench! The video also featured Brittany doing a few pushups and weight exercises. All the while, Brittany looked super cute in a lilac hoodie and tight black leggings that accentuated her growing baby bump!

Ever the fitness fanatic, Brittany encouraged her own Instagram followers to get into a healthy frame of mind, and never feel defeated about working out at home. “For all my peeps working out at home,” she began the caption to her post. “Grab a bench/chair/couch, whatever ya want and hit this workout!! Don’t get discouraged cause you have to get your work in at home, so many things can still be accomplished,” she wrote, adding that anyone who wanted to try her specific workout should do “12-15 reps Each Exercise” for “3 rounds.”

Brittany has been so incredibly transparent about her pregnancy journey, and fans have absolutely loved going through this exciting transition with her. The soon-to-be mom recently shared stunning maternity photos, and she’s even continued to post about her workouts as her body changes. More than anything, Brittany and Patrick’s longtime admirers have so enjoyed seeing the couple’s love flourish.

Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school! The Kansas City football star proposed to his beloved partner in September 2020, just weeks before the couple announced that they were expecting. The two will welcome a baby girl in a matter of mere weeks, and fans cannot wait to see the two embrace this thrilling new chapter in their lives.