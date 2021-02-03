Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her 3-Week Body Transformation & Reveals 1 Of Her Weight Loss Tricks

Megan Thee Stallion already had a body to die for, yet she’s gone on an overall health makeover journey. The rapper revealed one very easy weight loss trick that has already helped her shed 10 pounds.

New year, new body for Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper was already famous for her amazing curves, but wanted to gain healthier eating habits and a develop a more rigorous fitness routine. The 25-year-old has been sharing her health journey in regular Instagram videos with fans. Meg has even encouraged fans to join along in her #HOTTIEBOOTCAMP. She’s now been at it since mid-January with her diet and exercise routine, and on Feb. 3, showed off how far she’s come in just three weeks time with before and after photos of her 10 pound weight loss.

“Week 1 to Week 3 Hotties,” Meg wrote under a photo of her in a tight green crop top and leopard print bikini bottoms from when she began her health journey. Next to it was a selfie of Meg holding up her t-shirt while wearing black bikini underwear. Already her waistline is more trim, flat and defined, and her thighs are noticeably more toned in the after comparison.

The “WAP” rapper even let fans in on one of her easier tricks to shedding weight: staying hydrated! “1 thing that has helped me a lot is drinking a gallon of water a day! Tag me in your gallon pictures if you’re doing #HOTTIEBOOTCAMP with me,” Meg asked her fans.

Megan Thee Stallion shows off her famous killer curves at the MTV Video Music Awards held on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo credit: MEGA.

Meg’s health kick is now in it’s third week. On Jan. 17, she shared an Instagram video getting rid of all of the unhealthy food in her house. “Throwing out thee junk food. Today I cleaned out the fridge to the best of my abilities,” she wrote, adding, “PS. Untouched food was not shown and I will donate it I just had to show y’all my commitment to getting rid of the junk.”

Then her personal trainer Tim shared in a Jan. 19 IG video that, “The most important part of it is eating right,” when it came to Meg’s health mission. He went grocery shopping and stocked up on healthy proteins and fats including almonds, avocados and fish, with fresh fruit for healthy snacks and smoothies. Tim even created a “Hot Girl Smoothie” for Meg to drink every morning before her workouts. It consists of strawberries, blackberries, banana, kale, organic peanut butter, almond milk and ice.

Of course there’s plenty of exercise involved in the #HOTGIRLBOOTCAMP. The “Savage” rapper shared with fans her “booty workout” in a Jan. 27 Instagram video, showing all of the exercises Tim put her through to help make her famous derriere even more perky. But they did it in a great tutorial style so that fans can try those same exercises at home and hopefully be able to sculpt their backsides into one as enviable as Meg’s.

In a Feb. 2 Instagram video, Meg — real name Megan Pete — revealed that she’s already lost 10 pounds as she drank one of her smoothies. She then hit her home gym where she worked out with weights, did more squats for that perfect booty, and did sit ups and crunches while holding on to a small kettlebell weight. “It’s not to late to start the month off right!!! It’s week 3 and I can see/ feel a real difference in my body. Booty sitting high. DON’T GET DISCOURAGED HOTTIES START YOUR BOOT CAMP BEFORE THEE WEEK IS OVER !” Meg wrote in the encouraging caption. Her workouts are definitely grueling, but the difference in her body is already so noticeable!