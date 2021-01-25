Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Fitness Progress In Crop Top & Underwear — Before & After Pics

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share a series of photos showing off her incredible toned body after taking part in ‘hottie boot camp’ for just one week.

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, is looking great after completing her first week of working out in what she called “hottie boot camp”. The rapper posted a current photo of herself as well as two before and after photos that showed the progress of her fabulous figure on Jan. 25 and they’re nothing short of amazing. She’s wearing a white crop top. which she’s pulling up to show her toned stomach, and black underwear in the after shots and a green crop top and leopard print underwear in the before shots.

“#HOTTIEBOOTCAMP WEEK 1 complete 😝 we got a lil results or whateverrrrr swipe to see the progress,” she cheekily captioned the photos.

Once the beauty’s post was published, it didn’t take long for her fans to respond with compliments. “you look good alwayssss,” one fan wrote while another cheekily pointed out, “So you went from perfect to more perfect? Got it.” A third exclaimed, “Looking great Meg! 😍” and a fourth wrote, “this just gave me my motivation to go all in with hottie bootcamp.”

Before posting her latest pics, Megan stunned during her performance at Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve a few weeks ago. She was wearing a nude bodysuit covered in glittering crystals as she twerked to her hit song “Savage” with eye-catching dancers, who joined her on stage. Although the special was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the talented star still left a memorable impression and was definitely a highlight of the eventful night.

Perhaps one of the reasons Megan’s energy was high during the New Year’s Eve celebration was because she had a great year for her music. In addition to the success of “Savage”, which started a massive viral dance challenge, and her single “Body”, she had a headline-making hit with the song “WAP”, her duet with Cardi B, 28. All three songs hit number one on the Billboard streaming chart, making her the first female artist to do so in just one year.

Now that 2020 is over and 2021 is here, we look forward to seeing what else Megan has in store! From the looks of her latest fitness posts, it seems she’s already starting the year off in a great way!