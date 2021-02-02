Karl-Anthony Towns Already Wants To Get Engaged To Jordyn Woods: She ‘Means That Much To Him’

Jordyn Woods, 23, and Karl-Anthony Towns, 25, are a match made in heaven. The longtime friends, who confirmed their romance back in Sept. 2020, are head over heels in love and sources close to the couple tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Minnesota Timberwolves player wants to “work towards marriage” with the model.

“This past year Karl has been through hell and back dealing with family tragedy,” the source shared, “as well as his own Covid diagnosis and getting hit by a drunk driver and through all of that and more, the main thing that has kept him afloat has been Jordyn.”

As fans of the NBA player know, his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, died suddenly from COVID-19, in April 2020. Then in January of this year Karl battled the scary virus himself. And Jordyn has been there for him through it all, said the source. “The love he has for her and the love he knows she has for him has really touched him in ways he has never felt before.”

“Once things get back to normal,” the source continued, “he’s going to get engaged to her and they are going to work towards marriage because she means that much to him. She has been his rock the last few months and that is something he will never forget and forever cherish.”

A second source close to the couple explains why their love goes so deep. “Jordyn and Karl’s relationship happened very naturally. They were friends first and then over time it just evolved into more. There was no forcing it and no games. They have always been very real with each other from day one.”

“And when Karl lost his mom it was Jordynthat he turned to, she helped him cope. She knew exactly what he was going through because she lost her dad a few years ago,” the source told HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY — recalling how Jordyn lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017. “She just knew exactly how to help him. Since then, she’s continued to prove that he can count on her no matter what. He’s completely devoted to her too, they’re the real deal. Marriage is definitely in their future.”

But, as serious as these two are, fans shouldn’t expect a proposal too quickly. “I think we are two young ambitious people and we found comfort in each other,” Jordyn shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife back in October 2020. “Of course, one day in the future I would like to have a time to settle down and have a family of my own. But right now I don’t want things to go way too fast.”