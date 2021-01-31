Mila Kunis Hilariously Confesses She & Ashton Kutcher Did A Super Bowl Ad To ‘Get Away’ From Kids

Mila Kunis admitted she and husband Ashton Kutcher had ‘two days off’ from quarantine with their two kids, Wyatt, 6,and Dimitri, 4, when they did a Cheetos Super Bowl commercial.

Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 42, were impressed by the hilarious plotlines of their new Super Bowl commercials, but their two children weren’t very pleased with them having to be away to film them! The actress and her husband are appearing in an upcoming Cheetos ad (teasers can be seen below) during the big game on Feb. 7 and she talked about the reasons why they said “yes” to the project and how it affected spending time with their daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dmitri, 4, in a new interview.

“It’s so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before…And in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do and every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad,” Mila told ET while promoting her upcoming film, Breaking News in Yuba County. “And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, ‘This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ‘We should do it!'”

“Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off.’ Literally we were like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s do it.’ And so we did it,” she continued with a laugh. “And I hate saying it but we were like, ‘Freedom!’…It was amazing!”

The doting mom made sure to then confirm she indeed loves her children but the commercial helped her get back to work, which is something that’s been on hold since the COVID pandemic started almost a year ago. “I love my children so very much! So, so much!” she gushed before adding that she had “never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, ‘I’m going to work!’ And I literally skipped out of the house. My kids were like, ‘You’re abandoning us!’ And I was like, ‘Relax.'”

Mila went on to reveal that being away from her kids felt “weird” for the them, because they’ve all become “co-dependent” with each other. “Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency,” she explained. “And my husband and I were super co-dependent for like eight years and in this pandemic our kids are like, ‘Where are you going?” And I was like, ‘The bathroom.'”

“We haven’t left each other,” she added. “We’re in the house. Yeah, it was really weird for them. They forgot that we have to go out of the house…”

Before Mila and Ashton, who’ve been married since 2015, went off to work on their Super Bowl ad, they worked together on Two and a Half Men when Mila made a guest appearance on the show. They also teamed up for a parody trailer for a fake film called MoonQuake Lake, which was in the 2014 Annie remake.