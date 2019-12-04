Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Take Kids Wyatt, 5, & Dimitri, 3, On Family Shopping Trip — Adorable Pics

Family fun time! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoyed a day shopping in Los Angeles with their littles ones, Wyatt and Dimitri, before the busy holiday season.

Mila Kunis, 36, and Ashton Kutcher, 41, are gearing up for the holidays! The couple were spotted on Dec. 3 heading to Ralphs grocery store in Los Angeles to prep for the season. And the couple had some special helpers on hand, too! Mila and Ashton’s little ones — daughter Wyatt, 5, and son Dimitri, 3 — joined their parents for the festive family outing. The entire family unit was dressed down for the occasion, with both Mila and Ashton rocking sweaters. Mila fashioned a pair of green pants with sneakers, while Ashton donned a pair of athletic shorts and leggings.

The parents and their kids looked like they took in quite a lot on their grocery run! Following their excursion, Mila pushed the family’s shopping cart, which was full of brown paper bags and groceries. There were even a few poinsettia flowers the couple purchased, which are the perfect quintessential Christmas flower. While heading out of the grocery store, Ashton held tight to little Dimitri’s hand as the tiny tot carried a small box full of goodies!

This celebrity couple is always making time with their kids and enjoying normal outings a huge priority. Days before their grocery run, the family unit made a trip to the hairdresser to get their kids’ hair cut! Once again, Mila and Ashton held onto their little ones while the entire family made the occasion a major family moment. The trip seemed to be a success, too, as Wyatt and Dimitri carried two yellow balloons after their visit!

Of course, it’s not just everyday outings that Mila and Ashton enjoy some quality family time. In September, the quartet took a trip to the happiest place on earth — Disneyland! The occasion was meant to celebrate daughter Wyatt’s fifth birthday, which is actually the first day in October. Mila and Ashton looked like they had such a fun time with their kids, and fans love to see these two parents making time with their children their main focus amid their busy schedules!