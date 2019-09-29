Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Spend Family Day At Disneyland Amid Demi Moore Drama

Ashton and Mila got their minds off Demi Moore’s book allegations by taking their kids to the happiest place on earth on Sept. 28!

Ashton Kutcher, 41, and Mila Kunis, 36, are the best parents ever! The couple stepped out for a fun-filled day at Disneyland to celebrate their daughter Wyatt‘s 5th birthday a few days early (the little girl celebrates her big day on October 1). Wyatt’s little brother, Dimitri, 2, was along for the family outing, which is every kid’s dream come true. The family appeared to have a blast at the happiest place on earth, going for a boat ride on It’s A Small World, taking a spin on the Mad Tea Party cups and jumping on a flight with Dumbo. Of course, no trip to the theme park is complete without a Mickey Mouse selfie, and the family of four was able to get some one-on-one time with the Disney star himself.

The cool parents were dressed casually for the occasion, as Mila threw her freshly-dyed blonde locks in a casual pony, and rocked a white pair of converse, skinny jeans a stripped top and a black cross-body bag. Ashton went full-on Canadian tuxedo, as he sported a jeans, a denim jacket and a black t-shirt for the 75-degree Anaheim weather. The proud dad could be seen holding hot dogs at one point in the afternoon, which are a must-have on any theme park visit.

Wyatt, 4, was giving us all the princess feels in her adorable Minnie Mouse ears with a veil, and her pink leggings, sneakers and floral dress. The little girl held her mom’s hand as they made their way through the park, while Ashton was spotted holding 2-year-old Dimitri. The VIP couple had full star treatment at the park, as a Disneyland usher could be seen with them at all times — perhaps they didn’t have to wait in line?

The Disneyland trip comes just days after Ashton’s ex-wife Demi Moore, 56, dropped her bombshell memoir Inside Out that details their eight-year marriage. While it’s no secret that infidelity played a role in the demise of Ashton and Demi’s relationship, new details about threesomes, substance abuse and a miscarriage certainly raised eyebrows — and Mila isn’t having any of it. Reportedly, Mila refuses to read the book and is focused on her marriage and raising their two children.

Demi drama aside, the family seemed like they were having a fun time throughout the day and perhaps a trip to Disneyland was just what the doctor ordered!