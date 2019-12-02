Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were extremely hands-on with their adorable children, as the entire family went on an outing for their kids’ haircuts!

Ashton Kutcher, 41, and Mila Kunis, 36, were parents on a mission on Dec. 1. The couple stepped out with their adorable children — daughter Wyatt, 5, and son Dimitri, 3 — on their way to their children’s haircut appointment! Both parents looked stylish and casual while out with their little ones, with Mila donning a white coat, lilac sweater and wearing her natural hair down. Ashton also looked ready for anything, as he sported a Vans sweatshirt with Nike running shorts and leggings and a baseball cap. These parents were hands-on, too!

In the pic, both Mila and Ashton held tight to their two children. Mila could be seen hand in hand with her five-year-old, while Ashton held on to Dimitri’s tiny wrist. For both kids, it seemed to be a positive trip to their hairdresser! Wyatt and Dimitri each carried a yellow balloon and Dimitri appeared to try and hand his big sister a red lollipop. Just like their parents, Wyatt and Dimitri looked quite stylish, with Wyatt wearing a matching track suit with floral embellishment and Dimitri rocking jeans and a gray sweater with a bear on it. How cute!

Of course, the snap is nothing new or surprising for fans of the That 70’s Show couple. Ashton and Mila are always making time with their children a priority, despite their demanding careers and schedules. Ashton was in total dad-mode as he ran errands with his two little ones on Oct. 15. While out and about in Beverly Hills, Ashton lovingly looked on as his kids walked beside him. Naturally, Mila also got in on the action, too, holding her little girl’s hand as they, too, ran errands in Beverly Hills just weeks later on Nov. 6.

While Ashton and Mila get their one-on-one time with their kids, they are no strangers to major, fun family excursions. Just in September, the entire family went to the happiest place on earth — Disneyland! The quartet had such a fun time together celebrating Wyatt’s fifth birthday — which is actually on Oct. 1. This family is so tightly knit and fans cannot wait to see Ashton, Mila, Wyatt and Dimitri out and about again soon!