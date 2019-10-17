Ashton Kutcher Proves To Be The Ultimate Doting Dad On Outing With Kids Wyatt, 5, & Dimitri, 2

One proud papa! Ashton Kutcher was the absolute dad, taking his kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, with him while out and about running errands in Beverly Hills.

Ashton Kutcher, 41, couldn’t wipe the smile off of his face when he was out with his kids on Oct. 15. The That 70’s Show alum lead his two little ones, both of whom he shares with his wife Mila Kunis, 36, around Beverly Hills and was able to keep everything under control — well, at least, according to the pic. Ashton’s daughter Wyatt, 5, wore a beautiful pink dress with a floral pattern and had her hair done in pig tail braids! While two-year-old Dimitri strode in front of his big sis in a green T-shirt and jeans. Ashton looked on lovingly as his kids followed him around.

While this was a very cute outing for the dad and his little ones, the entire family got together on Sept. 28 for a visit to — where else — Disneyland! But the occasion was far more special than a casual trip. The family spent time together celebrating Wyatt’s fifth birthday — whose actual birthday is on Oct. 1. Wyatt and Dimitri had an absolute blast with their famous parents taking a boat ride through It’s A Small World, going for a spin on the Mad Tea Party cups and setting flight with Dumbo! Just a bit more exciting than a day with dad, right? But that wasn’t all. Before the family-of-four headed out of the park and back home, they all got some one-on-one time with none other than Mickey Mouse! We can only hope that selfies were taken!

The happy outings have been a welcome distraction for Ashton, who has been marred in drama following the release of his ex-wife, Demi Moore‘s, 56, explosive autobiography. Inside Out, released on Sept. 24, levied a slew of allegations against Ashton from Demi’s own experience during their marriage. One story, in particular, chronicled Ashton “shaming” her after a night of indulging in booze. Demi had been sober for 20 years until beginning to drink again after their marriage, assuming Ashton wanted a “fun, normal girl” as his wife.

The accusation is one of a number in Demi’s book. But instead of focusing on the past, Ashton is clearly looking towards the future. His outings with his son and daughter show the dad is just trying to keep things normal for his young family amidst the drama. There are definitely more family outings in store for Ashton, Mila and their children as they grow and fans can’t wait to see them!