Mila Kunis Holds Hands With Daughter Wyatt, 4, As They Run Errands In L.A.

So adorable! Mila Kunis sweetly held hands with her daughter Wyatt on a mommy and me outing in Beverly Hills.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher‘s first born child is growing up so fast! The 36-year-old actress took four-year-old daughter Wyatt out with her while running errands in Beverly Hills on Nov. 6. The two held hands while walking through a parking lot and Mila had a huge smile on her face. She wore minimal makeup and had her brunette locks pulled up into a bun atop her head. The Black Swan star kept her clothes casual, wearing black legging that showed off her trim and toned legs, a white t-shirt and a black and grey striped cardigan over it.

Wyatt looked so cute in a colorful printed dress with striped leggings down to her knees. She rocked a pair of pink cowboy boots and had a blue backpack over her shoulders. She wore a white fleece jacket and had her hair pulled back in a pony tail. It looks like Wyatt’s taking after her 41-year-old dad’s 6’2″ height, as she’s not even five and already is up to her mom’s chest. The couple’s other child, two-year-old son Dimitri was not along for the outing.

Mila recently admitted that she’s such a fan of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she’d love to join the cast when her acting career winds down. She told Andrea Savage, 46, on the Oct. 7 episode of the Andrea Savage: Grown-Up Woman podcast that while she watches little television, RHOBH is a must.

“I did ask my husband once, I was like, listen. Later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I’m like, just for like, a year.” Ashton was NOT down with the idea. ““He was like… I would kill you,” Mila shared. So much for that plan. She also played a game of marry, shag, kill with the current cast. Her first oder of business would be murdering Dorit Kemsley. “She seems very high-maintenance, and she would be very expensive to get married to. We’re on a budget! I would marry Kyle Richards, and then I would have fun with Lisa Rinna. I feel like Lisa Rinna is a little more feisty. She would be really fun for a night.”