See Pic
Mila Kunis Holds Hands With Daughter Wyatt, 4, As They Run Errands In L.A.

EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis and Wyatt hold hands while running errands together in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 06 Nov 2019 Pictured: Mila Kunis and Wyatt Kutcher. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA543520_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis celebrate their daughter's birthday at the happiest place on earth, Disneyland. The happy family were seen posing for pictures and enjoying many of the rides and attractions in Fantasyland including the Dumbo ride, the teacups and they even rode the Small world ride. They were seen enjoying hot dogs and taking selfies with Mickey Mouse ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 28 Sep 2019 Pictured: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Photo credit: Snorlax/Marksman/Blisters/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA516293_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
So adorable! Mila Kunis sweetly held hands with her daughter Wyatt on a mommy and me outing in Beverly Hills.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher‘s first born child is growing up so fast! The 36-year-old actress took four-year-old daughter Wyatt out with her while running errands in Beverly Hills on Nov. 6. The two held hands while walking through a parking lot and Mila had a huge smile on her face. She wore minimal makeup and had her brunette locks pulled up into a bun atop her head. The Black Swan star kept her clothes casual, wearing black legging that showed off her trim and toned legs, a white t-shirt and a black and grey striped cardigan over it.

Wyatt looked so cute in a colorful printed dress with striped leggings down to her knees. She rocked a pair of pink cowboy boots and had a blue backpack over her shoulders. She wore a white fleece jacket and had her hair pulled back in a pony tail. It looks like Wyatt’s taking after her 41-year-old dad’s 6’2″ height, as she’s not even five and already is up to her mom’s chest. The couple’s other child, two-year-old son Dimitri was not along for the outing.

Mila recently admitted that she’s such a fan of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she’d love to join the cast when her acting career winds down. She told Andrea Savage, 46, on the Oct. 7 episode of the Andrea Savage: Grown-Up Woman podcast that while she watches little television, RHOBH is a must.

“I did ask my husband once, I was like, listen. Later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I’m like, just for like, a year.” Ashton was NOT down with the idea. ““He was like… I would kill you,” Mila shared. So much for that plan. She also played a game of marry, shag, kill with the current cast.  Her first oder of business would be murdering Dorit Kemsley. “She seems very high-maintenance, and she would be very expensive to get married to. We’re on a budget! I would marry Kyle Richards, and then I would have fun with Lisa Rinna. I feel like Lisa Rinna is a little more feisty. She would be really fun for a night.”