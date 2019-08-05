Mila Kunis Spotted On Rare Outing With Kids Wyatt, 4, & Dimitri, 2 — Sweet Pic

Mila Kunis took her adorable kids, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, out for a fun day in Los Angeles, and they’re getting so big!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are generally very private when it comes to their family. So it’s very rare that we see their two children, four-year-old Wyatt Kutcher and two-year-old Dimitri Kutcher, out and about! Mila, 35, was spotted hand-in-hand with her adorable daughter and son on August 4 while running errands in Los Angeles, taking a pitstop at CVS before heading out for some fun in the sun with grandma. Mila looked fabulous while dressed down while wearing a chambray maxi dress, oversized shades, flip flops, and a chic fanny pack slung over her shoulder. Wyatt was so pretty in a pink dress covered in stars. And Dimitri rocked the toddler staples: shorts, graphic tee, and teeny tiny sneakers. Our hearts!

The threesome were later spotted with Mila’s mom, Elvira Kunis, at a farmer’s market in Hollywood, and the kids looked thrilled. They all held hands as they grabbed drinks in the warm California sun. Mila’s husband of four years, Ashton, 41, wasn’t spotted on their Sunday outing. He was there, though, the last time we saw Wyatt and Dimitri in public! The family of four were spotted having a ball during a trip to a park in Beverly Hills, in April 2018. Ashton toted their cute little baby around the park while Mila played a game of tag with Wyatt. We’re not sure who was having more fun, considering the giant smile plastered on Mila’s face.

Mila and Ashton don’t engage in much PDA, either. The former That 70s Show costars took a stroll together in Los Angeles this past May, pausing to kiss throughout their walk. So cute!