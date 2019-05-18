Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took a leisurely walk together in California on Friday, and the two engaged in some romantic PDA as well.

Ashton Kutcher, 41, and Mila Kunis, 35, have known each other for years, and their love is still going strong! The pair were spotted arm-in-arm and kissing while out for a walk together in Los Angeles on May 17. Mila wore cute light-wash ripped denim and a blue coat. She held her hair up in a bun and walked around in white Converse sneakers.

Her husband sported a white t-shirt and black sweatpants. He kept the California sun out of his face with a Chicago Bears blue cap. The actor kept it comfortable in grey Allbirds sneakers. He leaned in to his wife for a sweet kiss amidst their stroll.

Mila had previously revealed how the two – who have been married since July 2015 – got together after working on That ’70s Show together for eight years. She said that they started out in a friends-with-benefits sort of stage, but then they both got the feels for one another. “I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” Mila said about catching feelings for her former co-star on the “WTF Marc Maron podcast.” She continued, “I was like, ‘You know what, I actually care about you. I don’t want to mess anything up so I’m going to walk away before it becomes too much. And he was like, ‘Got it.'” The next day, he asked her to move in with him!

“The people that we were back then would never be together,” Mila added. “But it’s just such a bummer that we missed out on 20 years together. I look back and I think, ‘We could have spent 20 years together.'”

That may be true, but at least they found their way to one another eventually! The couple began dating in 2012 and moved in together soon after reconnecting. They married three years later, and now have two kids, Wyatt Isabelle, 4, and Dimitri Portwood, 2. We love seeing Ashton and Mila out and about, happy with each other and showing off their love!