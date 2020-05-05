Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, Mom & Dad Of 2, Kiss In Rare PDA Selfie After 4 Years Of Marriage: See Pic

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis lit up the internet with a lot of love on May 4 when they posted a romantic photo of themselves to Instagram sharing a kiss in front of a gorgeous field of flowers!

Mila Kunis, 36, and Ashton Kutcher‘s, 42, love is in full bloom! In the hours leading up to their The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on May 4, the couple took to Ashton’s Instagram account to share the sweetest selfie. In the photo, Ashton and Mila shared a kiss in front of a stunning field of orange flowers! The former That ’70s Show co-stars looked so incredibly in love, taking the photo in the middle of the breathtaking oasis. It was a rare post for the two, especially considering that Mila doesn’t have a public Instagram account and Ashton rarely posts on his own. Still, it was such a treat for fans to see these two lovebirds, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in July, loving on each other!

Although it’s rare to see Mila and Ashton share such public displays of affection, what isn’t uncommon is seeing the proud mother and father-of-two doting on their adorable kids — Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, 5, and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, 3. Prior to statewide calls for stay-at-home and self-isolation measurements, Ashton and Mila were often seen out and about with their kiddos. Back in December, the entire family turned a regular shopping trip into a family affair! Mila and Ashton were spotted on Dec. 3 heading to Ralphs grocery store in Los Angeles in preparation for the holiday season! The family was bundled up in comfy sweaters and long pants and Ashton and Mila held on tenderly to their little ones’ hands! It was such a sweet bonding moment the foursome got to share, and an image that is all too familiar for so many parents.

But even as Mila and Ashton balance their professional and personal life, they still find time to goof around and enjoy one another’s company, acting just as smitten with each other as the day they started dating in 2012! Over the years, the Hollywood power couple has found unique ways to show off their love and flourishing partnership. Whether they are sharing a private moment in front of the cameras on the red carpet, or going all out for their favorite team at an LA Dodgers game, these two still have the spark that keeps their love alight!

But it didn’t start out that way. Even though Mila and Ashton spent years together on the set of That ’70s Show, they actually didn’t start dating until six years after the series ended (2006). By that time, Mila had already been in a committed relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin from 2002-2010 and Ashton had been married to actress Demi Moore from 2005-2013. Demi and Ashton separated in 2011 and Ashton eventually filed for divorce in 2012. It was during the beginning of 2012 when Ashton and Mila started seeing each other. All these years later, it’s so clear that their bond is stronger now than it ever was before! Much like their fans, we sincerely hope we’ll see more photos of them like this in the future!