Larsa Pippen, 46, Rocks Unbuttoned Shirt With Nothing Underneath For Sexy New Pic

Larsa Pippen stayed pretty ‘low key’ on Instagram, but gave her fans an incredible, sassy new pic featuring the star sporting an unbuttoned shirt with nothing underneath! Check out the steamy snap!

Larsa Pippen keeps gracing her Instagram followers with sexy content. The former Real Housewives Of Miami star, 46, took to Instagram on January 29 and showed off a new look she fashioned by Pretty Little Thing. In the photo, Larsa worked a monochromatic cappuccino-hued ensemble featuring high-waisted trousers and a matching top. But Larsa put her own sexy spin on the style.

 

The stunner left her top completely unbuttoned! What’s more, she wasn’t wearing anything underneath either. Larsa looked absolutely picturesque standing on her outdoor patio while posing for the impromptu photo shoot. Her hair was swept to the side and totally straightened and her makeup was done to perfection. “Staying low key,” the stunner captioned the image.

Fans were all about the look, leaving a slew of fire emojis in the comment section for Larsa to peruse at her leisure. Of course, this is nothing new for the gorgeous social media maven. Larsa has been posting some truly sexy snaps on her Instagram account for a while, and she even reclaimed her bikini queen crown!

 

On January 21, Larsa showed off her black and white string bikini while posing by a luxurious pool. Larsa looked absolutely flawless in the beaming sunshine, and her two-piece fit her like a glove! She also sported a pair of shades with the look to keep the beaming sun out of her eyes. Her hair was swept back by the subtle breeze and Larsa truly couldn’t have looked better. “Love sunny dayzzz,” she captioned the image.

Although Larsa has been “staying low key,” fans have really been paying attention to how her personal life is going. The mother-of-four has been seeing basketball star Malik Beasley, 24. The two haven’t been shy about showing off their romance, despite the fact that Larsa is still estranged from her husband Scottie Pippen and Malik’s marriage to Montano Yao practically just ended, after Montana filed for divorce from the Minnesota Timberwolves player in early December. Despite the drama, Larsa is still keeping up with her social media posts, and fans cannot wait for more!