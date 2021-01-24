9 Celebs Slaying In Leather Short Shorts: Larsa Pippen, Halle Berry & More

Leather shorts are not an easy trend to pull off, but stars like Larsa Pippen, Halle Berry and more have totally nailed it!

Stars are always looking for innovative ways to spice up their looks, and leather shorts are the perfect way to do it. For years, our fave celebrities have favored daisy dukes, but recently, they’ve started trying out other shorts styles, as well. From Larsa Pippen to Bella Thorne and more, a solid group of ladies have dove into the leather shorts look, and we rounded up some of the best pics.

Of course, Larsa Pippen is always on top of the sexiest styles. During a night out in West Hollywood, the mom of four rocked a pair of high-waisted leather shorts, paired with a skintight black tank top. She completed the look with a silver and black, zebra pink jacket, along with thigh-high heeled boots. She styled her long hair in curls and also wore a silver necklace. Meanwhile, in Jan. 2021, Larsa wore another leather shorts look and posted the pic to Instagram. This time, she paired the shorts with a distressed t-shirt and a different pair of boots.

Halle Berry may be in her 50s, but she’s still on top of all the hottest trends. While attending the John Wick: Chapter 3 premiere in 2019, Halle rocked a sexy leather romper, which was unbuttoned at the top to reveal a plunging neckline. The outfit was belted around her midsection, and she completed the look with black open-toed heels and her hair in an updo.

During a trip to New York City, Megan Thee Stallion showed off her fierce style by wearing a pair of high-waisted, leather hot pants. She wore a long, leather trenchcoat and black top, along with open-toed black heels, with the stylish ensemble. Megan had her hair styled long and straight and topped off her outfit with a pearl necklace, as well. Check out the gallery above to see more stars rocking the leather shorts look!