Larsa Pippen Wears Leather Short Shorts & Thigh High Boots While Lounging In Her Kitchen: See Pic

Only Larsa Pippen could look this good sitting on a kitchen counter. The mom of four posted a new pic of herself rocking tiny leather shorts and sexy black boots.

Larsa Pippen, 46, loves a sexy Instagram pic, and she posted her latest installment on Jan. 18. The 46-year-old shared a shot of herself hanging around her pristine kitchen. She wore a pair of high-waisted leather shorts, paired with thigh-high, heeled black boots and a distressed t-shirt. Larsa completed the look with her hair pulled back into a half ponytail and her expensive handbag by her side.

This sexy new pic comes amidst Larsa’s hot new romance with Malik Beasley, 24. The two were first spotted together when they were photographed holding hands in Miami ahead of Thanksgiving 2020. Fans also started noticing that Larsa and Malik were liking each other’s Instagram photos, and pointed out some flirty comments that he left on her page around this time.

At the beginning of December, Malik’s wife, Montana Yao, who he shares a son with, filed for divorce. After that, Larsa and Malik weren’t shy about flaunting their relationship. She visited him in Minnesota, where he plays for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. Photographers caught them nearly kissing while out and about, and they celebrated Christmas by cozying up in front of a massive tree later that month.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley go public with their relationship. (MEGA)

Unfortunately, the relationship has led to some tension between Larsa and Montana. Larsa insists that Malik and Montana were “separated” before she even met the 24-year-old. However, Montana has publicly denied this. “This is 100 percent false,” she tweeted, in response to Larsa’s claim. “Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

The drama didn’t stop Larsa from sharing a photo of herself watching Malik’s basketball game on television in bed on Jan. 7, though. She also did a Q&A with fans, where she admitted that she wouldn’t be opposed to getting married again and having more kids. Larsa currently shares four kids with Scottie Pippen, who she was married to for 20 years before they divorced in 1998).