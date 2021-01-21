Larsa Pippen, 46, Slays In A Sexy String Bikini By The Pool — See Pic

Larsa Pippen had ‘good days’ on her mind when she took to Instagram to share her latest sassy bikini snap! Check out the TV personality’s newest photo!

Larsa Pippen has returned to her bikini queen thrown. The stunning former Real Housewives Of Miami star took to Instagram on January 21 to share her first bikini snap in quite some time. Larsa looked absolutely flawless, as usual, while sporting her black and white string bikini. The stunner’s fit figure was front and center, and the tropical location made for the perfect back drop for the impromptu photoshoot.

“Good days on my mind,” she captioned the image. It really has been a hot minute since Larsa last posted a steamy bikini pic. In fact, fans of the mother-of-four have to go all the way back to November 2020 to find the last time Larsa sported a two-piece! Despite the lack of snaps of Larsa sporting sexy swimwear, she still remains a total bikini queen.

Recently, however, fans have been paying much more attention to her love life than her Instagram feed. Larsa has been caught-up in a new romance with Malik Beasley over the course of the last few months. Although she’s still legally married to her estranged husband, Scottie Pippen, Larsa has not been shy about stepping out with the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player.

Indeed, she even spilled some details about what her future could look like, should her relationship with the young basketball star get serious. During a January 11 Q&A with fans, Larsa let slip that she “would” walk down the aisle again and even would consider having more kids! For now, though, the reality TV star seems poised to reminisce about happier days, just like in her recent snap.

Over the course of her time in quarantine, Larsa has shared some of the hottest pictures to her Instagram feed. From one-piece swimsuits, to throwback photos, and bikini pics, Larsa has continued to keep her fans stunned and leave them wanting more. If her latest post is any indication of what’s to come, we cannot wait to see more of Larsa sporting some swimwear soon!