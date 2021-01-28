Justin Timberlake Flexes His Muscles During Sweaty Workout After Britney Spears Dances To His Music

While Britney Spears showed some love to ex Justin Timberlake by doing a dance workout to his music, JT kept things quiet in a punishing new weight lifting video.

Justin Timberlake didn’t need any music to keep him amped for a hard-core workout session with his personal trainer. The singer turned actor shared a video of him doing heavy weighted standing arm pumps to his Instagram account on Jan. 28. The 39-year-old preferred his workout with just the sound of his personal trainer Ben Bruno telling him to up his reps. JT plays a tough but ultimately caring ex-con in his new Apple+ movie Palmer, and apparently wants to keep the bulked up body he worked on for the role.

As JT grunted while pushing the stack of weights up and forward with both hands, then bringing it back to his body with just one arm, he grimaced with perseverance. “Try six,” Bruno told him to get one more rep out of Justin before advising him, “Now you’ve gotta to six on the other side.”

Unfortunately Justin was covered up for the workout, in a loose long sleeve workout shirt and pants. But we’re sure he’s got to have ripped six pack abs and bulging biceps underneath, with his ability to move all of that weight. The father of two thanked his trainer, who has kept him in shape for all of his various career ventures, from acting to performing high energy routines onstage.

Justin Timberlake turns 40 in three days — on Jan. 31, 2021 — but still looks so fit thanks to his longtime regular workout routines. Photo credit: SplashNews.

“My guy @benbrunotraining kicking my ass again! Thank you pushing me to get ready for #PALMER… and for always helping to achieve my goals for roles, tour and LIFE!!!” Justin wrote in the caption. His longtime trainer returned the compliment, commenting, “I appreciate the love bro, but you’re the one who put in all the work. You killed it!” He certainly did, as Justin showed he’s just as committed to giving his all to fitness, as he is to every other aspect of being his best self.

The “Sexyback” singer’s workout comes only a day after his ex Britney Spears let her fans be witness to her fitness as she did an energetic dance routine to one of Justin’s former musical works. Wearing a black turtle neck crop top and tiny plaid shorts, the 39-year-old pop princess did a sultry free-style dance in her living room to Justin’s verse on his 2013 collaboration with JAY-Z, “Holy Grail.”

Even though 18 years have passed since Britney and Justin ended their reign as young pop’s royal couple, she still loves to listen to his music. The “Toxic” singer gave JT props in her caption, writing, “Danced in my black turtle neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW … turtle necks are SO ME!!!! @justintimberlake.”

It wasn’t the first time Britney got her dance on to her ex. In an Apr. 15 Instagram video, Britney could be seen working her body to his 2018 song “Filthy” and her caption was loving and funny. “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT,” part of it read as she twirled around in a white crop top and white shorts in the clip. Justin sweetly responded in the comments with a laughing emoji along with three joyful waving hands emojis, showing there’s no bad blood between the former teen sweethearts.