Justin Timberlake & Alisha Wainwright Spotted In Same Trailer On Movie Set After Holding Hands

Just days after photos surfaced that appeared to show Justin Timberlake holding his ‘Palmer’ co-star, Alisha Wainwright’s, hand, the pair was seen on the set of the film — and hanging out together in the same trailer!

Justin Timberlake, 38, and Alisha Wainwright, 30, are back to work! Two days after they made headlines for holding hands on a night out in New Orleans, the co-stars were photographed on the set of their film, Palmer, on Nov. 25. Pictures and videos from the set — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — show Alisha and Justin hanging out together near the same trailer, while surrounded by various other crew members. Everything looked to be business as usual on the set, as the group got back to work following their fun night out on Bourbon Street.

The Nov. 23 shenanigans took place at Absinthe House in New Orleans. Justin and Alisha were spotted sitting next to each other at the same table, and he was not wearing his wedding ring. At one point, they grabbed hands, and she was also photographed with her hand on his knee. However, various media outlets have reported that the night out was completely “innocent,” and an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “there was no kissing or hugging or heavy PDA.” Additionally, Alisha’s rep told us: “There is no validity to any rumor other than that they are filming together.”

In Palmer, Justin plays a former high school football star who returns to his hometown after being released from prison. While caring for a young boy who was abandoned by his mother, Justin’s character reportedly strikes up a romance with Alisha’s character.

While Justin is in New Orleans filming, his wife, Jessica Biel, has been back in Los Angeles, likely taking care of the pair’s four-year-old son, Silas. Justin and Jessica tied the knot in 2012. It’s unclear how long filming on Palmer is expected to last.