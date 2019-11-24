Jessica Biel Spotted Out After Husband Justin Timberlake Holds Hands With Costar Alisha Wainwright

Jessica Biel appeared to be in a chill mood hours after her husband Justin Timberlake was seen holding hands with his ‘Palmer’ costar Alisha Wainwright.

Jessica Biel, 37, may have been coming or going from something related to her son Silas, 4, based on what she was carrying around. The former 7th Heaven star was seen holding an oversized pillow and Transformers toy while taking a stroll in Los Angeles on Nov. 22. She dressed casually for the Friday outing in a chic jacket over a white top, dark pants and flats. Jessica accessorized the look with a pair of stunner shades and a dazzling necklace while enjoying the sunny LA weather. The person she was walking with was holding a backpack so perhaps Jessica was doing her motherly duties and dropping things off for her adorable son?

Her husband Justin Timberlake, 38, was in a much different setting hours beforehand on Nov. 21. Photos obtained by The Sun showed the “Mirrors” singer holding hands under a table with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 30, while sitting outside Absinthe House located on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Another shot showed Alisha gently resting her hand on his knee. Justin appeared to be out and about without a wedding ring on.

Justin can also be seen placing his arm around Alisha’s waist in a video obtained by The Sun. Nothing looks to be going on with these two, however, even though the photos and videos may have raised an eyebrow. A rep for Alisha tells HollywoodLife that the two were “filming a movie where their characters have a relationship, which is probably what was [shot.] No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

An eyewitness also tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “there was no kissing or hugging or heavy PDA” while Justin and Alisha were at the bar. “So, whatever happened while they were there was what happened in the photos, nothing more.” HollywoodLife has also reached out to Justin’s rep for a comment.

Palmer, which began production earlier this month, costars Justin and Alisha as well as Juno Temple, 30, and Oscar nominee June Squibb, 90. The film centers around a high-school football star — Eddie Palmer (played by the “Rock Your Body” singer)— who is released from prison and returns to his hometown.