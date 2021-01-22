Celebrities Rocking Tank Tops In The Winter: Hailey Baldwin, Dua Lipa & More

When it comes to winter fashion, anything goes for these stylish celebs! Despite the chilly weather, stars like Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner have been seen rocking tank tops.

Nothing stops fashionable celebs like Kendall Jenner, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, from wearing cute tank tops — not even winter temperatures! Some of our favorite stars have been spotted rocking the trend amid cool temperatures, and they look super stylish. Back in December 2015, Hailey stepped out in a halterneck-style orange crop top which she paired with white pants. The supermodel, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, 26, was out and about in Miami Beach, Florida, and definitely embraced the tropical weather. Her ‘fit left most of her midriff exposed, while her pants featured thigh-high splits on either side of the leg.

Meanwhile, her pal, Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet Kendall Jenner also rocked the trend while out in Miami in the middle of winter. The model opted for a backless crop top, which she paired with black and white graphic print pants. She kept it casual in white sneakers, while carrying a silver handbag. Another star who’s been spotted braving cool temperatures in a crop top is Dua Lipa. The “Levitating” hitmaker stepped out in New York in 2020 wearing a black, white and red v-neck crop top, which she paired with high waisted denim jeans and a printed cardigan. The singer certainly isn’t afraid to mix colors and patterns!

Another A-lister who loves the trend, no matter the time of year, is supermodel Kaia Gerber. The 19-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford stepped out in Los Angeles on January 20, 2021 after Joe Biden was sworn in as president. After writing on Instagram that it was a “huge moment for women of all ages, but especially for young people”, she stepped out with a pal to grab a coffee in Malibu. The brunette beauty donned a charcoal tank top with a pair of flared denim pant, and completed the summery look with a pair of white sneakers. Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of stars rocking tank tops in the winter!