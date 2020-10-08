See Pics
Kendall Jenner Stuns In Sheer Tank Top For Lunch Date With Hailey Baldwin — Pics

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin
MEGA
Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show their friendship is growing stronger as they enjoy a fun LA girls shopping trip together. The supermodels looked stunning and showed off their incredible figures and toned abs as they stepped out in almost identical outfits. Kendall, 24, wore a white crop top, white jeans and white heels while Hailey, 23, opted for a skimpy bra top, cardigan, blue denim jeans and red heels. The BFF’s had their hair tied up and both wore masks as they visited stores in Santa Monica, CA. 07 Oct 2020 Pictured: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show off their toned bodies as they enjoy a shopping trip together. Photo credit: Rachpoot/ASTRO/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706251_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian seen arriving to a friends house for dinner in Malibu, CA. 27 Sep 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703880_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed a girls’ day out in Santa Monica, where the models showed off their effortless style! Check out the practically see-through tank top Kendall sported during the ladies’ day out!

These fierce and fashionable friends enjoyed some much-needed retail-therapy and lunch in Santa Monica on Wednesday, October 7. Kendall Jenner, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, looked simultaneously casual and fashionable during their day out and about. Hailey looked super glam in a Jacquemus top with a matching cardigan, high-waisted blue jeans, and cute corral, peep-toe kitten heels. Kendall, on the other hand, went for a daring monochromatic style.

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin seen out and about in Santa Monica on October 7 [MEGA].
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet sported off-white, high-waisted pants with a pair of white, pointed toe heels. The main fixtures of Kendall’s look, however was her sheer white tank top that was practically see-through! But both women looked absolutely confident, and they each followed the necessary safety precautions by wearing face masks while out and about, protecting themselves and the people around them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both of these ladies have been spending a lot of time together lately. In September, the pair was spotted running errands together, and earlier in the month Kendall joined Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, 26, for a trip to Idaho. The group also included Justin’s longtime road manager Ryan Good as well as Kendall’s latest potential love interest — Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin seen out and about in Santa Monica on October 7 [MEGA].
The stunning model has been linked to the NBA star for the last several months. Kendall and the Phoenix Suns basketball player, 24, have been spotted spending a lot of time together on dinner dates, days at the beach, running errands, and so much more. And it seems their romance is truly starting to blossom!

Kendall loves spending time with Devin and she’s falling for him more every day,” a source close to Kendall shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. But fans should know that Kendall isn’t looking to walk down the aisle anytime soon. “Kendall never looks to get married when she gets involved with a man,” a secondary source told HL. “She just wants to have fun and everything else will fall into place.”