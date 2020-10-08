Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed a girls’ day out in Santa Monica, where the models showed off their effortless style! Check out the practically see-through tank top Kendall sported during the ladies’ day out!

These fierce and fashionable friends enjoyed some much-needed retail-therapy and lunch in Santa Monica on Wednesday, October 7. Kendall Jenner, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, looked simultaneously casual and fashionable during their day out and about. Hailey looked super glam in a Jacquemus top with a matching cardigan, high-waisted blue jeans, and cute corral, peep-toe kitten heels. Kendall, on the other hand, went for a daring monochromatic style.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet sported off-white, high-waisted pants with a pair of white, pointed toe heels. The main fixtures of Kendall’s look, however was her sheer white tank top that was practically see-through! But both women looked absolutely confident, and they each followed the necessary safety precautions by wearing face masks while out and about, protecting themselves and the people around them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both of these ladies have been spending a lot of time together lately. In September, the pair was spotted running errands together, and earlier in the month Kendall joined Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, 26, for a trip to Idaho. The group also included Justin’s longtime road manager Ryan Good as well as Kendall’s latest potential love interest — Devin Booker.

The stunning model has been linked to the NBA star for the last several months. Kendall and the Phoenix Suns basketball player, 24, have been spotted spending a lot of time together on dinner dates, days at the beach, running errands, and so much more. And it seems their romance is truly starting to blossom!

“Kendall loves spending time with Devin and she’s falling for him more every day,” a source close to Kendall shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. But fans should know that Kendall isn’t looking to walk down the aisle anytime soon. “Kendall never looks to get married when she gets involved with a man,” a secondary source told HL. “She just wants to have fun and everything else will fall into place.”