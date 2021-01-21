Gallery

Pregnant Celebrity Moms Out In Sweats: See Pics Of Kelly Rowland, Sophie Turner, & 9 More

Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner, Kelly Rowland and more pregnant stars have made sweatsuits look incredibly chic. See pics of these expectant moms rocking matching sets.

Trust Kelly Rowland to make maternity wear look fashionable! The former Destiny’s Child member is just one of the many stars who rocked comfy yet chic sweats while pregnant, and we’re officially obsessed. The singer put her baby bump on display when she stepped out in a pair of grey, flared pants and a loose matching top, which featured a plunging neckline and a tie just above her waist. Kelly wore her hair in natural curls and accessorized with gold-rimmed sunglasses, two delicate necklaces, and a cheetah print face mask. She gave the camera a thumbs up with her left hand, as she carried a Christian Dior bag in the other.

Sophie Turner, who became a first time mom in July 2020 when she and husband Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter Willa, regularly stepped out in cool, comfy ‘fits. Here she’s seen rocking a white hoodie and matching sweatpants, while out and about in Los Angeles. She completed the casual look with white sneakers and her blonde hair pulled back into a high ponytail. Sophie didn’t share any bump pics of her own while pregnant, however on the first day of 2021, she posted a series of snaps, showing off her growing belly throughout each month of her pregnancy. From pretty dresses to baggy tops, the Game of Thrones star always kept it stylish!

Emily Ratajkowski is another star who has stunned in cool sweats since confirming her pregnancy. When she isn’t putting her au naturel baby bump on display in a crop top, a bikini or a sexy cutout dress, Emily is usually running errands in New York City in a sweatsuit, over oversized tee. In January 2021, the supermodel was snapped with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard out and about in Tribeca, while rocking black sweats, a red puffer jacket and white sneakers. Trust Emily to look like she’d just stepped off a runway — even in sweats! Scroll through our gallery above for more pics of your favorite expectant moms rocking sweats.