Kourtney Kardashian Slays In SKIMS Spandex Shorts & Lingerie Top For Sexy Mirror Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian is a vision in SKIMS in a new mirror selfie she shared to Instagram on January 21! The mother of three modeled sultry black shorts and a tiny bra top by her sister’s shape wear brand.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s mirror selfies are unmatched, and she just set the bar even higher with her latest one. On Thursday, the Poosh founder, 41, showed off her amazing figure in SKIMS spandex shorts and a matching triangle top on Instagram. The black set appeared to be the shape wear brand’s latest “Jelly Sheer” line — a collection of slinky underwear, tops and bodysuits that glide onto your skin for a second skin feel while shaping and smoothing your body, according to SKIMS.

Kourtney, who snapped the selfie inside her lavish walk-in closet, captioned her post, “sweet dreams,” with a black heart emoji. So far, the sultry snap has racked up over one million likes and over 4,000 comments — most of which praised Kourtney’s “incredible body” and “stunning look.” Her good friend and rumored fling (from time to time) Travis Barker even dropped a rose emoji in the comments.

The mother of three is no stranger to heating up the ‘gram. Just two days prior to uploading her SKIMs selfie, Kourt shared a bikini photo on the beach. She partially exposed her sand-covered booty and quoted Drake in her caption — because, why not? On January 20, Kourtney covered up in a gorgeous fitted pantsuit in Suffragette White to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris, who made history on Inauguration Day as the first female, Black American and South Asian American to be sworn in as vice president of the United States.

“Today we celebrate our first female Vice President and the 144 Women elected to Congress (on both sides of the aisle) a 50% increase from a decade ago,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram. “Today is not about politics or political parties, it is about female empowerment, breaking that glass ceiling, and women powerfully supporting one another. We wear white In Solidarity with these incredible changemakers, many are the first, but together we will make sure they are not the last. Kids will never know a world where a woman wasn’t Vice President.”