Kourtney Kardashian Quotes Drake While Sunbathing In Sexy White Tank Top & Bikini Bottoms – Pic

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sexy beach photo and quoted a famous song from Drake, who has had beef with her brother-in-law Kanye West.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, didn’t let Drake‘s past drama with her family members stop her from borrowing a line from his 2015 hit song “Hotline Bling” for an Instagram caption. On Jan. 18, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sultry photo of herself lounging on a beach cot in a vintage white tank top with rhinestones that spelled out J’ADORE DIOR and itty-bitty bikini bottoms. She held a large conch shell up to her ear as an accessory, which just so happened to look like a seashell phone.

“You used to call me on my shell phone,” Kourtney cheekily captioned the photo, applying a creative twist to Drake’s original line, “You used to call me on my cell phone.” The post caught some of Kourtney’s friends off-guard, like Stephanie Shepherd who commented, “Kourtney lol” (Kourtney simply replied with a crying emoji). Meanwhile, Fai Khadra commented, “Lmfaoooooooooooooo,” and a string of laughing emojis.

The muse behind Kourtney’s Instagram caption has many ties to Kourtney’s family. He sparked romance rumors with Kourtney’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, after she attended the rapper’s birthday and Halloween parties in Oct. 2019 (they also appeared to party together in March of 2020). Drake had already been friends with the KarJenner family; he even attended the family Christmas Eve party in 2015.

However, when it comes to the Kardashians, Drake has made the most headlines for his beef with Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West. The Yeezy founder produced Pusha T‘s diss track about Drake, “Infrared,” in May of 2018. However, Kanye denied that he was the one who told Pusha T about Drake’s secret son Adonis, whose existence was exposed in Pusha T’s diss track “The Story Of Adidon,” which was released that very same month.

Later that year, Kanye called out Drake for not saying anything about the hookup rumors between the Canadian rapper and Kim. However, in Oct. 2018, Drake revealed that he talked to Kanye about his son and insisted that he knew “something was gonna come up about [his] kid” in Pusha’s music while doing an interview with LeBron James and Maverick Carter on The Shop.

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

By the end of 2018, Kim even publicly joined the feud by tweeting, “@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.” However, Kanye hinted that he’s been trying to work things out with Drake in Oct. 2019. Throughout all these years, it appears that Kourtney has stayed out of her brother-in-law’s drama!