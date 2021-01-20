‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Goes From Makeup Free To Full Glam For ‘I’m So Pretty’ Challenge

Kandi Burruss is the latest celeb to take part in the viral ‘I’m So Pretty’ challenge, and she showed off her amazing transformation from makeup-free to totally glammed up.

Flawless! Kandi Burruss, 44, showed off how much of a difference makeup can make by taking on the I’m So Pretty challenge, which has gone viral in recent weeks. The social media craze challenges users to show off their face in a completely natural state before covering up the camera to then unveil what they look like with a face full of makeup. Kandi stripped everything down and wore a baseball cap to kick off her clip, before closing it out with makeup, hair extensions and hoop earrings.

“Catfishing on another level,” Kandi captioned the video, referencing how different she felt she looked in both parts of the clip. “That glam turns you into a different b****!” So many fans flooded the comments section of the video with supportive messages, making sure Kandi knew that she looked equally stunning with AND without makeup.

“Pretty before and after,” one person gushed, while another added, “Love the natural Kandi, can we see her more often?” Another fan wrote, “Gorgeous with or without the makeup,” and concluded the message with a series of heart eye emojis. Meanwhile, so many people also pointed out how much Kandi looked like her kids in the video. Most fans thought she actually resembled her youngest daughter, Blaze Tucker, 1, while others couldn’t get over how much she looked like her 18-year-old daughter, Riley Burruss.

Kandi shares Riley with her ex-boyfriend, Russell “Block” Spencer. The singer started dating her now-husband, Todd Tucker, in 2011, and they were engaged by Jan. 2013. Kandi and Todd tied the knot in 2014, and she announced her pregnancy in July 2015. The pair’s son, Ace Tucker, who is now five, was born in Jan. 2016, followed by Blaze, who was born via surrogate, in Nov. 2019.

It’s not secret that Kandi is one proud mama, and in addition to her glam pics and videos on Instagram, she also loves sharing memories with her children. “Not feeling very glamorous right now, but I definitely feel loved & that’s the best feeling ever,” she wrote alongside a pic with Blaze and Ace in December. So sweet!