Kandi Burruss shared the amazing moment her infant, Blaze, ‘took her first couple of steps.’ The video ended with the cutest mommy-daughter celebration!

At just 10 months old, Kandi Burruss’s daughter Blaze has achieved a major milestone: taking her first steps! Luckily, Kandi caught the special moment on camera. In the clip, the adorable infant confidently made her way to Kandi, who was sitting on the other side of the floor and cheering, “Come here!”

Once Blaze made it to her destination (AKA, Kandi’s loving arms), her proud mom raised the little one in the air in celebration. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter didn’t even need to warm up by crawling first! “She did it! @blazetucker took her first couple of steps! She hasn’t even crawled but she decided to walk first,” Kandi captioned the Instagram video.

“I’m so glad I didn’t miss this moment. I’m smiling from ear to ear right now!,” Kandi added in her caption, and threw in a smiley emoji and the hashtag #10monthsold. Most infants take their first steps between the time they’re nine to 15 months old, according to Parents, so Blaze is well ahead of the game.

Kandi’s famous friends also threw a party in the comments section! “Omg! That’s awesome!!! Go Blaze,” fellow RHOA star Shamea Morton gushed with clapping emojis, while The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant wrote, “So sweet.” Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Princess Love chimed in with a “Yayy,” while talk show host Kelly Ripa wrote, “Omg…she is a beauty,” along with many heart-eye and crying emojis.

Kandi has been enjoying quality time at home with her family during quarantine. Back in July, the Xscape singer took to Instagram to open up about how her kiddos are all growing up so fast. “My babies Ace [Wells Tucker] and Blaze are getting big so fast,” she wrote alongside a video with her kids on the day Blaze turned 8-months-old. The proud mom shares 4-year-old Ace and Blaze with husband Todd Tucker. Kandi also has a look alike daughter, Riley Burruss, 18, from a previous relationship.