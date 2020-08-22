Kandi Burruss Gushes Over Daughter Riley On Her 18th Birthday With A Sweet Message: ‘My Heir To Throne’

‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss is celebrating her daughter Riley’s 18th birthday, and she posted a new snap of the pair looking like sisters.

Happy Birthday Riley Burruss! The newly-minted 18-year-old celebrated the major milestone on August 22, and her mom Kandi Burruss, 44, wrote the sweetest tribute on Instagram. “My heir to throne is ready for her crown! I love you @rileyburruss! #HBD,” she captioned a photo of the pair posing by a very regal looking throne. Kandi’s mini-me sat in the gold-plated chair which featured a crest and lion heads, while rocking a white blazer and matching high-waisted shorts. She also donned a strapless, diamond-encrusted bustier and accessorized with silver hoop earrings and long orange nails.

Meanwhile, proud mom Kandi stood behind Riley in a button-down denim dress and black boots. She beamed at the camera while allowing her long, brunette tresses to flow down her shoulders, much like her daughter’s! Fans couldn’t help but point out how similar the pair looked. “Which is the mom. if I didn’t know already it will be hard to figure it out.. beautiful ladies,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “happy birthday Riley!!!! y’all look like sisters!”

This certainly isn’t the first time the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been compared to her young daughter. They duo were in perfect unison when they performed a dance on July 21, looking more like sisters than mother/daughter! Kandi looked absolutely stunning in a multi-colored top and large hoop earrings while Riley dressed down in a light blue shirt and short shorts.

It’s hard to believe how grown up Riley is these days, and fans were quick to point that out. Of course, this isn’t the first time that they mother-daughter duo have collaborated on an epic TikTok video. They showed off their moves in a different clip posted in April of this year where the teenager was front and center. We love seeing the special bond that Kandi and Riley share — happy birthday to the newly-minted 18-year-old!