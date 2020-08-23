Kandi Burruss showed off her massive twerking skills to celebrate an impressive social media milestone!

Kandi Burruss, 44, had every reason to celebrate after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reached 8 million followers on Instagram. She’s already the most followed of all her current castmates (Porsha Williams, 39, is next in line with 5.8 million) so this is just the cherry on top of a fabulous social media cake for her! She posted a hilarious video on Saturday, August 22, where the mother-of-three contemplated hilarious ways on how she would get to her next million. One of which involved her twerking on her kitchen counter in a sexy blue dress while the next idea was something that she said her husband Todd Tucker, 47, wouldn’t be happy about!

Yes, the “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer played around with her chest shortly before the clip ended! Her daughter Riley Burruss, 18, wasn’t impressed with that and the overall video at all and could be heard saying in the background, “You can’t dance!” while her mother proudly twerked. She also left the most hilarious statement in the comments section, writing, “I’m about to block you ma’am.”

Kandi focused on Riley primarily that same day as it was her 18th birthday! She posted the sweetest photo of them together where her eldest child sat in a gold-plated chair which featured a crest and lion heads, while rocking a white blazer and matching high-waisted shorts. ““My heir to throne is ready for her crown! I love you @rileyburruss! #HBD,” she captioned the snap.

Meanwhile the celebration for Todd’s 47th birthday was much different compared to anything related to Riley. The Grammy winner went the extra mile for her man earlier this month by hiring a couple of sexy strippers who remained in glass boxes as a way of social distancing in the COVID world we live in today.

Everyone at Todd’s bash wore face masks as a way to slow down the spread of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. Regardless they looked like they had a blast! “Last night celebrated with the birthday boy and some really great solid people..Happy birthday once again to my guy,” Todd and Kandi’s friend, Raymond Santana, wrote in a loving post.