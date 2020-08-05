Kandi Burruss showed fans that she knows how to have a good time when she brought in dancers for her husband, Todd’s, birthday! The couple and close family and friends all wore face masks for the wild time!

Keeping it safe, keeping it sexy — Kandi Burruss threw her husband, Todd Tucker, a grand birthday celebration on August 4! There basically wasn’t anything that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, skimped on for her hubby’s big day. Not only did Kandi follow the necessary safety precautions — requiring all attendees to wear face masks — she went the extra mile to protect those she hired to entertain her guests!

That’s right, Kandi brought in some dancers for her husband’s birthday bash, but don’t worry, they were extra protected thanks to the provisions Kandi made. On her own social media, Kandi captured two dancers in transparent, plastic boxes breaking it down to the music. “When you want to have dancers, but you want to have it COVID free so you put them in a glass box,” Kandi shouted as she captured footage of the ladies at work.

It was a total “transformation of the Kandi factory,” as Kandi noted in her Instagram stories. She turned the entire event into a red light district-esque venue complete with red lighting, balloons, and more! Of course, Kandi and Todd’s pals had an amazing time, and many took to social media to wish Kandi’s beloved a very happy birthday. “Last night celebrated with the birthday boy and some really great solid people..Happy birthday once again to my guy,” Todd and Kandi’s friend, Raymond Santana, wrote in a loving post.

Not only did the party include a saunter on the sexy side, Kandi also arranged for her friends and family to roll a few bowling balls at Bowlmor Lanes! It looked like the entire squad had an amazing time at Todd’s bash, and it’s no surprise, especially considering how much Kandi adores her husband. The couple dated for a few years before announcing their engagement in January 2013.

Todd is a former line producer on RHOA, so it’s no surprise the two became so close so fast! Following their April 2014 nuptials, Todd and Kandi welcomed their first child — son Ace Wells, 4. They had their second child, a daughter named Blaze, 10 months, in November 2019 via surrogate. Kandi also has daughter Riley, 17, from a previous relationship. We know that Todd had the best birthday, and wish him a lifetime of happiness with his wife and family!