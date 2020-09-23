Kandi Burruss, 44, Slays In High-Waisted Bikini After Revealing 20 Lb. Weight Gain — See Pics

‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss teased her 18-year-old daughter Riley when she posted a sultry snap wearing a high-waisted Louis Vuitton swimsuit.

Kandi Burruss, 44, proved summer isn’t over when she posed in a stunning, two-piece swimsuit. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on September 22 to share a new pic of herself in a blue Louis Vuitton bikini, after revealing she gained some extra pounds while in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first shot showed Kandi standing on the beach, rocking oversized star-shaped earrings by Le’ Archive and pushing her straight, raven tresses behind her shoulders.

The dramatic, silver earrings matched the silver detailing on her designer swimsuit, which featured a halter-style top, and high-waisted bottoms. While she was barefoot in the first pic, Kandi threw on a pair of silver stilettos in the second shot, posing with her back to the camera on the wooden steps leading down to the sand. She glanced over her shoulder, offering the camera a sultry smile while putting her toned figure on display.

“Ok rileyburruss DO NOT swipe left! I don’t want you to block me,” she wrote in her caption, teasing her 18-year-old daughter Riley. “Everybody else swipe at your own risk! & before y’all start @todd167 [husband Todd Tucker] said go ahead. I’m giving y’all a 90s #2livecrew album cover on the 2nd pic.” Riley jokingly commented “blocking u immediately”, while fans were quick to comment on how fantastic she looked, with one noting “I swiped left then right then left about 50-leven times.”

“I gained 20 pounds since May. Since you know… well not at the beginning of COVID,” she said on her Instagram Story on September 16. “The beginning of COVID, I was working out and I was in shape. And even then I wanted to lose 10 pounds but I ended up getting lax and comfortable and I ended up gaining 20. So that means I have have 30 pounds of which I would like to lose.” We think she looks just as fantastic as ever!