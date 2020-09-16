Kandi Burruss Admits She’s Gained 20 Lbs. During Quarantine As She Reveals Her New Weight Loss Goal

Kandi Burruss confessed she wanted to lose 10 pounds before quarantine, but ended up gaining 20 instead instead! The ‘RHOA’ star already has a plan in place to get back in shape.

Kandi Burruss, 44, revealed that she gained some extra pounds in quarantine. “Ok so today is Wednesday, I believe its the…is it the 16th of September? This is the first day back to working out,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star began a series of Instagram story videos posted on Wednesday, Sept. 16. “I gained 20 pounds since May. Since you know… well not at the beginning of COVID,” she explained, admitting she was originally sticking to a workout plan.

“The beginning of COVID, I was working out and I was in shape. And even then I wanted to lose 10 pounds but I ended up getting lax and comfortable and I ended up gaining 20,” Kandi — who is mom to daughter Riley, 18, son Ace, 4, and baby girl Blaze, 10 months — went on. “So that means I have have 30 pounds of which I would like to lose,” she revealed.

The Xscape singer admitted that it losing weight for her isn’t just about looks. “I just want to better myself overall. I just want to get used to making working out a regular routine,” she explained, confirming that her younger cousin Patrick Dallas is helping her get back into shape. “So my cousin Patrick has volunteered to start working out with me. He’s a trainer. He got up and came to my house at 7 to workout and that’s going to be my regular time,” the Kandi Koated Cosmetics founder said to her 8 million followers.

“I hope I can stick to this,” she in concluded in the last video, writing the caption, “I need help! Thank God for family… I hope I can stick to this 7 am workout schedule.” Over another video, she wrote, “20llbs???!!!!” along with a shocked .GIF of a yellow character from The Minions. Kandi — who was seen at a charity event on Sept. 11 — looked absolutely flawless in the videos as she showed off her makeup free complexion. The reality star kept her hair back in a black headscarf as she filmed in what appeared to be her cozy kitchen.