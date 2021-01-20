Bernie Sanders Steals The Show At The Inauguration With His Mittens: See The Look

Among all the flawless fashions at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration, none caught the eye more than…Senator Bernie Sanders, whose ‘Winter in Burlington’ chic look left fans OBSESSED.

Senator Bernie Sanders was “absolutely crushing Vermont dadcore” at the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to one viewer. While Joe wore Ralph Lauren and Kamala wore Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, the 79-year-old Senator from Vermont looked like he was wearing Burlington Coat Factory. (“Wait, is Bernie wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration?” one viewer asked.) While Bernie witnessed history, viewers at home decided to witness those mittens he had on. “I see everyone mocking Bernie’s “grandpa at the post office” vibe today, but those mittens are clutch.”

Actually, as Ruby Cramer pointed out, those giant, cozy-looking mittens have a huge significance to Bernie. “Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.” Many, upon realizing this, remarked that the fashion choice was “on brand” for the environmentally conscious Senator.

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

i need this picture to become the new "i would prefer not to" stand in pic.twitter.com/IsUATStFz8 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021

I see everyone mocking Bernie's "grandpa at the post office" vibe today but those mittens are clutch pic.twitter.com/cVwINTnqR6 — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 20, 2021

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

bernie absolutely crushing vermont dadcore pic.twitter.com/fWp4dX5Xe2 — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) January 20, 2021

Bernie’s been rocking those mittens for a while. They were noticed during his speech at the 2020 Women’s March, per Seven Days. Jen Ellis said she gave the mittens to Bernie (his daughter-in-law, Liza Driscoll, runs Ellis’ daughter’s daycare.)” “I just put in a little note that was like, ‘I believe in you, I’ve always believed in you, and I hope you run again,'” Ellis said, per Seven Days. “And now he is running again, and he apparently is wearing the mittens that I made for him!” Though Bernie failed to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, he still hasn’t forgotten to support a local, environmentally-conscious business.

“You have eyes on the community when you’re a schoolteacher, and you really can see what happens when families don’t have access to adequate health care, don’t have access to basic human rights and needs,” she said. “And so I feel like Bernie is speaking to everyone who interacts with humanity.”

It seems that everyone’s fashion was a fashion statement at the 2021 inauguration. Vice President Kamala reported wore a purple outfit created by two African American designers. Rep. Barbara Lee of California wore pearls that once belonged to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to be elected to Congress (and who ran for president in 1972.) Jennifer Lopez’s white Chanel pantsuit bore the color of the suffragette movement, and Lady Gaga wore a gold plated dove of peace broach.